Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

How to watch 2026 NASCAR at COTA: Weekend schedule, entry list, start time, TV

NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
How to watch 2026 NASCAR at COTA: Weekend schedule, entry list, start time, TV

We rate the F1 2026 title contenders - Lando Norris

Formula 1
Australian GP
We rate the F1 2026 title contenders - Lando Norris

Lando Norris’ road to F1 2026: In pictures

Formula 1
Lando Norris’ road to F1 2026: In pictures

Marco Bezzecchi after record-breaking Thailand lap: ‘Marc Marquez still the favourite’

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Marco Bezzecchi after record-breaking Thailand lap: ‘Marc Marquez still the favourite’

Francesco Bagnaia "needs to be more calm" after latest Friday failure

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Francesco Bagnaia "needs to be more calm" after latest Friday failure

McLaren behind and looking to "counterattack" in F1 2026, says Andrea Stella

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
McLaren behind and looking to "counterattack" in F1 2026, says Andrea Stella

Ducati “shouldn’t panic” if Marco Bezzeccchi dominates Thai GP, says Alex Marquez

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Ducati “shouldn’t panic” if Marco Bezzeccchi dominates Thai GP, says Alex Marquez

Spanish GP reveals striking Pininfarina designed trophy for inaugural Madrid F1 race

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Spanish GP reveals striking Pininfarina designed trophy for inaugural Madrid F1 race
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

McLaren behind and looking to "counterattack" in F1 2026, says Andrea Stella

The 2026 F1 season will debut new regulations and despite being the reigning champions, McLaren looks behind some of its competitors

Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

McLaren boss Andrea Stella reckons his team is slightly on the back foot heading into the 2026 Formula 1 campaign - claiming it will try to “exploit the counterattack”.

The new season will start in Melbourne next weekend after tests in Barcelona and Bahrain, from which Mercedes emerged as favourites for the title having impressed in its race simulations.

Ferrari is expected to be its nearest challenger after showing top outright pace, with Red Bull and Mercedes customer McLaren slightly behind - though this is still an estimation game.

Read Also:

That’s because the 2026 cars are completely different than before thanks to the regulation overhaul, making McLaren’s domination of the last two titles largely redundant. 

Stella said: “Within this leading group, we believe that Ferrari and Mercedes are a step ahead, although it is difficult to quantify how large the gap is. We will find out starting next week in Melbourne. 

“For our part, we are happy with what we have seen in our car, but we are equally aware that some of our main competitors – it is not coincidence that all three are works teams - have done an excellent job.

“We need to work hard to catch up and develop the car as quickly as possible. Once the cards are on the table, development will become the major challenge. To use a football metaphor, the first part of the season will see us playing a bit defensively, trying to exploit the counterattack.”

Andrea Stella, McLaren

Andrea Stella, McLaren

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

That doesn’t mean Stella is unhappy with where his team sits though, given it set the third and fourth quickest lap in testing alongside the fourth most mileage after Mercedes, Haas and Ferrari. 

"We are satisfied,” added Stella. “I think we worked very well, both on the track and in Woking, to gather a lot of useful information to better understand the behaviour of the MCL40 and the new power unit.

“In nine days across Barcelona and Bahrain, we completed more than 1,000 laps and covered essentially all of the items on the programme we had defined before travelling to Bahrain. 

“From a reliability point of view, we have made good progress and, above all, we have managed to make the car faster, both in terms of the chassis and the use of the PU supplied by our partner at [Mercedes] HPP, with whom we are working intensively to understand more and more how to exploit the potential available.

“Furthermore, running continuously on a demanding circuit like Sakhir allowed us to gather important information about the behaviour of the new generation of Pirelli tyres. As was the case in Barcelona, every run we did allowed us to learn something."

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Spanish GP reveals striking Pininfarina designed trophy for inaugural Madrid F1 race

Top Comments

More from
McLaren

We rate the F1 2026 title contenders - Lando Norris

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
We rate the F1 2026 title contenders - Lando Norris

Lando Norris’ road to F1 2026: In pictures

Formula 1
Formula 1
Lando Norris’ road to F1 2026: In pictures

Will nobody win the Australian GP? Why sandbagging is an art form in F1

Formula 1
Will nobody win the Australian GP? Why sandbagging is an art form in F1

Latest news

How to watch 2026 NASCAR at COTA: Weekend schedule, entry list, start time, TV

NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
How to watch 2026 NASCAR at COTA: Weekend schedule, entry list, start time, TV

We rate the F1 2026 title contenders - Lando Norris

Formula 1
Australian GP
We rate the F1 2026 title contenders - Lando Norris

Lando Norris’ road to F1 2026: In pictures

Formula 1
Lando Norris’ road to F1 2026: In pictures

Marco Bezzecchi after record-breaking Thailand lap: ‘Marc Marquez still the favourite’

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Marco Bezzecchi after record-breaking Thailand lap: ‘Marc Marquez still the favourite’

Feature

Discover prime content

Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Ronald Vording
Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

F1 Academy
By James Newbold
The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Stuart Codling
Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?
View more