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McLaren boss Andrea Stella lays down the law after “unacceptable” F1 Sprint clash

Andrea Stella demands unity after an unacceptable Sprint clash between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in Singapore

Rahaan Mazumder
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Andrea Stella, McLaren

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Motorsport Papaya

For McLaren fans. Papaya news from Woking, with the latest on the drivers, the car, team strategy and every race weekend.

The 2026 Singapore Grand Prix provided a stark reality check for McLaren. While Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri ultimately secured a double-points finish in Sunday's main event, the weekend was heavily overshadowed by a disastrous inter-team collision during Saturday's Sprint race and a glaring pace deficit to their championship rivals.

Following the chequered flag, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella addressed both the car's current performance ceiling and the internal garage dynamics, making it explicitly clear that selfish driving will not be tolerated as the team fights for its position in the Constructors' Championship.

An "unacceptable" collision

The boiling point of McLaren's weekend occurred during the final lap of the wet-weather Sprint race. While hunting down Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Norris executed an aggressive lunge down the inside of Piastri at Turn 5. The two Papaya cars made heavy contact, sending Piastri into the wall for a DNF while Norris limped home in eighth place, costing the team a massive haul of championship points.

Stella immediately convened a meeting with both drivers, demanding a complete reset of their racing rules of engagement.

"As for what happened yesterday in the Sprint race, I said that it was an unacceptable incident, and I was very pleased that our drivers also took this view," Stella revealed following Sunday's Grand Prix. "So, we’re on the same page about how we want to move this team forward, in a joint effort."

Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Rather than assigning explicit blame for the Turn 5 contact, the McLaren boss used the disaster to reinforce the squad's core operational philosophy.

"We’ll discuss it further, but not because we need to revisit the ‘why’ or ‘how’ of the contact, but to reflect together on what sort of team we want to be," Stella stated firmly. "We must be aware that, whether we’re at the factory, in the pitlane or in the cockpit of a car, the team’s interests take precedence over any individual’s interests."

Norris eventually apologised for the incident over the team radio, a gesture Stella expects to become the standard moving forward.

"This is what I, and everyone who works at McLaren Mastercard, expect from our drivers," Stella added. "I was therefore pleased with what Lando said during the final laps of the race, and I expect to see more examples of this in the future."

McLaren upgrade pipeline

Beyond the internal garage politics, Stella openly acknowledged that the MCL40 currently lacks the raw aerodynamic performance to consistently challenge Red Bull and Ferrari for race victories.

"All in all, today’s result reflects the current level of performance of our car: it’s no coincidence that it’s very similar to what we saw yesterday in Qualifying," Stella admitted. "Perhaps there was a chance for Lando to take third place, but after a challenging Saturday and a few races where we didn’t get the results we’d hoped for, picking up these points is a small consolation."

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

However, with a critical triple-header approaching—featuring races in Austin, Mexico, and Brazil—Stella confirmed that Woking is preparing a major development package to reignite its season.

"It gives us confidence as we prepare for the next trio of races and focus on introducing updates that, we hope, will enable us to fight for the podium," Stella concluded. "We know that although Red Bull have taken a step forward, this result confirms that we are right in the thick of the battle with our current main rivals in the championship and that the gap to the frontrunners is one we believe we can close."

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