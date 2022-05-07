Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules Next / Miami GP: Perez outpaces Leclerc in FP3 as Mercedes struggles
Formula 1 News

McLaren calls for FIA "transparency" over Ferrari tyre test floor swap

McLaren has called for "full transparency" from the FIA regarding the details of Ferrari's floor swap at the recent Imola Formula 1 tyre test, amid ongoing intrigue about the matter.

Jonathan Noble
By:
McLaren calls for FIA "transparency" over Ferrari tyre test floor swap

Several F1 teams have been in dialogue with the FIA over the Miami Grand Prix weekend to enquire as to whether or not Ferrari was within the tyre test rules in how it ran its car.

Teams are not supposed to change components, nor run anything that has not raced before nor run in pre-season testing, during the tests.

But at Imola Charles Leclerc was spotted running with one floor design on the morning of Ferrari's running, before Carlos Sainz switched to a different specification in the afternoon that appeared to be new.

Following questions asked by teams, the FIA conducted a probe over the matter and was satisfied that Ferrari had fully complied with the regulations.

It is understood its verdict was based on the change of floor being forced because Leclerc had caused some damage to the one he ran in the morning.

And the version that Sainz used was judged to have been run earlier in the year, either in pre-season testing or an in FP1 session.

But the FIA's decision has still not satisfied some teams, who are clear that the rule demands part needs to have been raced or used in pre-season testing.

Brown thinks the FIA needs to give teams a detailed explanation of the situation and proof of when the floor ran, to satisfy them that its policing of the regulations is rigorous enough.

"I think what's important is that we do have total trust in the FIA to police the sport, whether it's at a test or a race weekend," said Brown. "But then we also need total transparency.

"It's been suggested, or so I've heard, that maybe it was an older floor. Maybe that was the case. But I think what's important is that if that's the case, demonstrate that to the teams: just give us confidence that it's been policed appropriately in total transparency.

"We've had in the past, not long ago, an engine violation a few years back, and then there was a significant fine. We don't know how much and we also don't know exactly what was done.

"I think in today's day and age, total transparency will help the sport understand what happened, why it happened and what's been done about it."

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Davide Cavazza

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi also felt that a proper explanation from the FIA would be useful to avoid any suspicions surrounding the matter.

"I wouldn't point a finger yet, because I don't know the details, so that wouldn't be fair," he said. "But at the end of the day, what we need is transparency.

"We need to know if there was something wrong or not and, if there is, what's the outcome? The most important is that we don't need a veil."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff reckoned that the circumstances of the Ferrari test would at least ensure the topic is more thoroughly looked at in the future

"The FIA just needs to be on top of these things," he said. "It can't be that any team runs component in an environment it shouldn't be doing. And I guess if the FIA was not 100% on it, I'm sure they will be now."

Read Also:

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said: "The FIA have confirmed that Ferrari ran that floor in pre-season testing, so therefore it complies.

"It's for the FIA to do that police work and due diligence, because what we certainly want to avoid is because these cars are so immature, it's still very early in their development stage, that tyre tests don't turn into aerodynamic or performance development tests. That is not the purpose of those tests."

Ferrari has been insistent that it fully complied with the regulations with the floors it ran at the Imola test.

shares
comments

Related video

Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules
Previous article

Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules
Next article

Miami GP: Perez outpaces Leclerc in FP3 as Mercedes struggles

Miami GP: Perez outpaces Leclerc in FP3 as Mercedes struggles
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Watches added to F1 jewellery ban as drivers risk $265,000 fine Miami GP
Formula 1

Watches added to F1 jewellery ban as drivers risk $265,000 fine

Hamilton: Miami F1 chicane like racing around B&Q car park in kart Miami GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Miami F1 chicane like racing around B&Q car park in kart

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
FIA gives Ferrari all-clear after Imola F1 tyre test probe
Formula 1

FIA gives Ferrari all-clear after Imola F1 tyre test probe

Ferrari mechanics welcomed Ricciardo apology, says Sainz Pirelli Imola testing
Formula 1

Ferrari mechanics welcomed Ricciardo apology, says Sainz

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Latest news

Live: Follow Miami GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Miami GP qualifying as it happens

Ocon to miss Miami F1 qualifying due to cracked chassis
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon to miss Miami F1 qualifying due to cracked chassis

Wolff sees no reason to change F1 Drive to Survive format
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff sees no reason to change F1 Drive to Survive format

Miami GP: Perez outpaces Leclerc in FP3 as Mercedes struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Miami GP: Perez outpaces Leclerc in FP3 as Mercedes struggles

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules Prime

Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules

Uncontrolled bouncing at high speed has proved to be an ‘undocumented feature’ of the latest generation of F1 cars, particularly the Mercedes W13. PAT SYMONDS explains why it’s actually nothing new

Formula 1
5 h
Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag Prime

Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag

Mercedes appears revitalised as George Russell topped the practice times on the first day of track running at the new Miami International Autodrome, while both Ferrari and Red Bull hit trouble. Despite this, Red Bull still holds an advantage to worry its rivals.

Formula 1
11 h
The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge Prime

The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge

The sell out Miami Grand Prix is one of Formula 1’s most powerful success stories in recent years – before a single engine has fired up. BEN EDWARDS considers the reasons for F1’s US turnaround

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The inside story of F1's newest race track Prime

The inside story of F1's newest race track

After several years of planning and preparation, and with hype levels at an all-time high, the inaugural Miami Grand Prix is finally set to take place this weekend. But to get to this point has been a journey of ups and downs

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1 Prime

The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1

The first Australian Grand Prix since 2019 was a watershed moment in Formula 1 history. It was here, on 13 March 2020, that F1 vanished into uncertain limbo. Mark Gallagher visited the 2022 edition to witness how Melbourne’s triumphant return parallels F1’s own rebound…

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline Prime

Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline

OPINION: Formula 1’s most-anticipated new event for a decade is finally happening with the first Miami Grand Prix. But when predicting which of Ferrari or Red Bull might prevail in the latest title fight battle, assessing the changes made since a similar race at the start of 2022 provides the key clues

Formula 1
May 3, 2022
The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Finishing a lapped 13th in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was a bitter pill for Lewis Hamilton to swallow and encapsulated Mercedes' current Formula 1 struggles. But as a recent paddock insider explains, despite being saddled with an ineffective car, the seven-time world champion can have great unseen influence in its recovery

Formula 1
May 2, 2022
How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules Prime

How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules

Four rounds into Formula 1’s new era has provided a timely juncture to assess whether the new rules have achieved the intended target of closer racing. While there have been some wins and losses, overall it remains on the right track

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.