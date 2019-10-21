McLaren: 2020 car concept change not a gamble

The Woking-based outfit looks on course to end this year as best-of-the-rest behind the top three teams, with its car having been consistently strong through the course of the campaign.

In a bid to make another step in 2020 it has elected to make some concept tweaks in the new design, which is being led by technical director James Key.

But while such a change of path could open up the danger of it not making hoped for gains, McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl is adamant that it is the right thing for his outfit to do.

"I would say where we are right now, it is not a risk it is an opportunity," he said, when asked about the dangers of making a concept shift.

"Our target is clear: we want to make the next step. So hopefully we can jump somewhere in-between where we are right now and the top teams, which would be the next great achievement as a team."

While McLaren is open that there will be concept changes for it 2020 design, Seidl is keen to point out that the car should not be considered especially revolutionary.

"I wouldn't call it radical," he said. "But with the gap we are having to the top cars with the same regulations, we try to make a decent step which means that some of the concept stuff of the car will change."

Although the regulations are mostly stable between now and next year, Seidl says he does not see much scope to test out 2020 development parts this season.

"At the moment we don't see anything in terms of carry over parts that would make sense," he said.

"The regulations are pretty much the same, so there is stuff you can carry over for next year, but it is not like we will develop stuff for next year's car and will bring it [on track this year]."