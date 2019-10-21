Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: 2020 car concept change not a gamble

shares
comments
McLaren: 2020 car concept change not a gamble
By:
Oct 21, 2019, 2:15 PM

McLaren insists that its decision to make concept changes to its 2020 car does not pose a risk of it throwing away the progress it has made in Formula 1 this season.

The Woking-based outfit looks on course to end this year as best-of-the-rest behind the top three teams, with its car having been consistently strong through the course of the campaign.

In a bid to make another step in 2020 it has elected to make some concept tweaks in the new design, which is being led by technical director James Key.

But while such a change of path could open up the danger of it not making hoped for gains, McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl is adamant that it is the right thing for his outfit to do.

"I would say where we are right now, it is not a risk it is an opportunity," he said, when asked about the dangers of making a concept shift.

"Our target is clear: we want to make the next step. So hopefully we can jump somewhere in-between where we are right now and the top teams, which would be the next great achievement as a team."

Read Also:

While McLaren is open that there will be concept changes for it 2020 design, Seidl is keen to point out that the car should not be considered especially revolutionary.

"I wouldn't call it radical," he said. "But with the gap we are having to the top cars with the same regulations, we try to make a decent step which means that some of the concept stuff of the car will change."

Although the regulations are mostly stable between now and next year, Seidl says he does not see much scope to test out 2020 development parts this season.

"At the moment we don't see anything in terms of carry over parts that would make sense," he said.

"The regulations are pretty much the same, so there is stuff you can carry over for next year, but it is not like we will develop stuff for next year's car and will bring it [on track this year]."

 

Next article
Magnussen: Current generation of cars hard to troubleshoot

Previous article

Magnussen: Current generation of cars hard to troubleshoot

Next article

The mystery of Senna's #11 photo solved

The mystery of Senna's #11 photo solved
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
4 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marquez: Honda adaptation smoother than expected

2
Supercars

Newcastle Supercars: Whincup takes final pole of 2019

3
Supercars

McLaughlin voted most popular Supercars driver

4
Supercars

Instagram clash sparks Supercars intervention

5
Supercars

Holdsworth to retain Tickford Supercars seat

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

"Team always the loser" in Vettel/Leclerc-type clash - Horner
F1

"Team always the loser" in Vettel/Leclerc-type clash - Horner

Hamilton can learn from "gloves off" Brazilian GP
F1

Hamilton can learn from "gloves off" Brazilian GP

Allison glad "painful" part of F1 2021 work now over
F1

Allison glad "painful" part of F1 2021 work now over

Ticktum may "forget motorsport" if he can't get to F1
F1

Ticktum may "forget motorsport" if he can't get to F1

Red Bull: "Important" recent form can help keep Honda in F1
F1

Red Bull: "Important" recent form can help keep Honda in F1

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.