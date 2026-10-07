McLaren CEO drops major update on Gianpiero Lambiase's Red Bull exit

If McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown is to be believed, Red Bull's Gianpiero Lambiase may be leaving the papaya team for Milton Keynes as soon as 2027. The American told Sky Sports that he is feeling optimistic that Max Verstappen's current race engineer will be moving to Woking much sooner than expected.

“I’m optimistic we’ll see him in papaya at some point next year," he told the broadcaster.

In April earlier this year, the McLaren Formula 1 team confirmed that Lambiase would be taking the role of chief racing officer with the team, leaving his role at Red Bull alongside Verstappen. He will instead report to team principal Andrea Stella.

McLaren's statement at the time read: "McLaren Racing is pleased to announce that GianPiero Lambiase will join the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team as Chief Racing Officer, reporting to Team Principal, Andrea Stella.

Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase, Red Bull Racing Photo by: circuitpics.de

The role of the chief racing officer already exists within the team’s structure, with overall leadership of the race team. These duties are currently managed by Andrea Stella in addition to his role as team principal. Lambiase is the latest hire designed to strengthen and support the talent pool that exists at McLaren Mastercard, while also reaffirming the team’s long-term commitment to confirming its position as a Championship-winning team.

"The team’s ability to attract and secure top talent, like Lambiase, and previously Rob Marshall and Will Courtenay, alongside the retention and promotion of highly-talented people already within the team, is a testament to the strategic vision and culture that are integrally embodied in the McLaren Mastercard F1 Team under the leadership of Zak Brown and Andrea Stella, who are also both on long-term contracts.

"The team look forward to welcoming GianPiero Lambiase when his existing contract ends, no later than 2028."

Now, it seems the British - Italian engineer could be leaving earlier than what was expected.

Why Lambiase matters to McLaren

Lambiase has spent over 10 years working alongside the four-time champion and has managed an almost unlimited number of complicated decisions during grands prix. His multi-faceted talent will bring another layer of racing knowledge to McLaren, which is hoping to broaden its expertise to strengthen its fight for another championship win.

With this role also being managed by Stella currently, the engineer's arrival at the team will allow Stella to deepen his focus on his main role as team chief.

While 2026 hasn't been easy for the likes of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the latter half of the season so far has yielded stronger results.

“Very excited with everything that we’ve got going on at the factory," Brown told Sky Sports. “The men and women have been doing a great job. We’ve made a lot of gains this year from what was a very tough start to the year, but I feel like we’re on top of things now.

“Drivers are driving great, and you know, exciting, exciting times.”