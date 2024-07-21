McLaren drivers wary of 'Bottas moment' at Budapest Turn 1

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri joked about the need to be wary of a ‘Bottas moment’ at the first corner of Formula 1’s 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix, but the Finn’s famous crash into Norris and the two Red Bulls here three years ago is an important consideration for McLaren.

As the orange team hopes to convert its first F1 front row lockout since the 2012 Brazilian GP into a second 2024 victory, Norris will lead Piastri from pole in Sunday’s race.

But Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is poised to attack from third and chaos is always a possibility in the pack behind here given the long run from the Hungaroring’s grid to its hairpin first corner.

In the wet first start for the 2021 Budapest event, Bottas badly misjudged his braking point, having slipped back from starting second, and slammed into the back of Norris, which sent the Briton into Verstappen before the wrecked Mercedes smashed into Sergio Perez too, while behind Lance Stroll’s similar error took out Charles Leclerc.

Discussing starting alongside team-mate Piastri from the front row of a GP for the first time (they also headed the 2023 Qatar sprint race) and any requirement for McLaren to therefore possibly impose some rules of engagement to protect its advantageous starting position, Norris brought up the 2021 incident in the post-qualifying press conference.

“We did have a front row somewhere, or we were just side by side at another time? Maybe Qatar, yeah," the Briton said, before telling Verstappen: “You're coming over the back of my car? That's not very nice. The Bottas!

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, collides with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, at the start Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“Honestly, it's something we'll talk about [at McLaren] and [do] the same as we've always done.

“We've always kept it clean. I think we've treated each other well and given each other respect, helped each other when we needed to. So, yeah, no worries from our part.”

Piastri later mused “I don't think I've started this high up at Budapest before”, before adding: “It's obviously a long run to Turn 1, and it gives an opportunity for the slipstream behind.

“From starting fourth last year, I had a clean start and got to second. So I know that, you know, there's a lot that can happen at Turn 1. Bottas, as you mentioned.

“Let's see. I think, you know, get a good start and that always helps things. But it is a long run. And, you know, there'll be other people involved, I'm sure.”

Verstappen was able to restart the 2021 Hungarian GP with considerable damage to his sidepod aerodynamic parts and fought back to finish ninth and take critical points in his bitter title fight with Bottas’s then team-mate, Lewis Hamilton, while Alpine’s Esteban Ocon scored a famous win in the dramatic race.