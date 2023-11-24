Subscribe
Formula 1
News

McLaren extends Mercedes F1 engine deal until 2030

McLaren will stick with Mercedes engines into the new Formula 1 rules era from 2026, after extending its contract with the German manufacturer.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

The Woking-based team's current contract ran until the end of 2025 and it had been evaluating its options for the longer term.

But ahead of the F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi, McLaren announced that a new five-year deal was in place.

McLaren has been a partner of Mercedes since 2021, having previously enjoyed a period of world championship success with the company in the late 1990s. It remains the most recent customer winner in F1, with Daniel Ricciardo's triumph at the 2021 Italian GP.

Speaking about the decision to commit to Mercedes, McLaren CEO Zak Brown said that the length of the deal was evidence of how much trust his team had in Mercedes' products.

"Mercedes-Benz have been a brilliant and reliable partner of the McLaren Formula 1 team," he said. "The extension signifies the confidence that our shareholders and the wider team have in their powertrains and the direction we're taking with them into the new era of regulations ahead.

"We have been successful together, both in the last three seasons and when they previously powered the team, so we look forward to the success to come as we continue our journey to fight consistently at the front of the grid."

Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff said that having customer teams on board was essential as grand prix racing moves to the new rules era.

"It has been a cornerstone of our motorsport strategy to work with strong customer teams," explained Wolff. "This has many advantages: it gives a clear competitive benchmark, accelerates our technical learning, and strengthens the overall F1 business case for Mercedes-Benz.

"McLaren have been fierce and fair competitors since 2021, especially in the second half of this season. McLaren's strong performances underline the importance of transparent and equal supply to all customer teams in the sport, if we wish to achieve the goal of ten teams capable of fighting for podium finishes."

Mercedes is already advanced with its efforts on the 2026 power unit, having first started work on it in 2022. The new rules see F1 move to fully sustainable fuel as well as shift towards a greater reliance on electrical power.

shares
comments
Previous article 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings and preview
Next article F1 live: Abu Dhabi GP practice as it happened
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen blames slow rivals for "silly" F1 pitlane antics in Abu Dhabi practice

Verstappen blames slow rivals for "silly" F1 pitlane antics in Abu Dhabi practice

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Verstappen blames slow rivals for "silly" F1 pitlane antics in Abu Dhabi practice Verstappen blames slow rivals for "silly" F1 pitlane antics in Abu Dhabi practice

F1 approves plans for sprint format revamp for 2024; Tyre blanket ban abandoned

F1 approves plans for sprint format revamp for 2024; Tyre blanket ban abandoned

Formula 1

F1 approves plans for sprint format revamp for 2024; Tyre blanket ban abandoned F1 approves plans for sprint format revamp for 2024; Tyre blanket ban abandoned

How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1

How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1 How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1

Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Schumacher consulted Vettel on 2024 Alpine WEC seat

Schumacher consulted Vettel on 2024 Alpine WEC seat

Formula 1

Schumacher consulted Vettel on 2024 Alpine WEC seat Schumacher consulted Vettel on 2024 Alpine WEC seat

SAP joins Mercedes F1 team as official partner from 2024

SAP joins Mercedes F1 team as official partner from 2024

Formula 1

SAP joins Mercedes F1 team as official partner from 2024 SAP joins Mercedes F1 team as official partner from 2024

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Latest news

Childress wants Kostecki for more NASCAR Cup races in 2024

Childress wants Kostecki for more NASCAR Cup races in 2024

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

Childress wants Kostecki for more NASCAR Cup races in 2024 Childress wants Kostecki for more NASCAR Cup races in 2024

2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend

2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend

What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP

What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice

Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice

Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team

Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team

How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1

How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1 How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1

The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale

The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale

What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better

What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe