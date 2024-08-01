All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1

McLaren extends Stella’s contract as team principal

Former Alonso and Schumacher engineer granted a multi-year contract extension to head McLaren F1 team

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Andrea Stella has been granted a “multi-year” extension to his contract as McLaren team principal, the Formula 1 team announced on Thursday.

Read Also:

Stella has led McLaren’s F1 squad since taking over from Andreas Seidl at the end of 2022.

In that time, McLaren has leapt up the F1 pecking order thanks to a series of big upgrade packages, with the team taking two wins this season, as well as a further 18 podiums since the start of 2023.

"It’s a privilege to be part of the McLaren Formula 1 team, and I am honoured to continue in my role as team principal,” Stella said in a McLaren team statement.

“We’ve made great strides forward in the past year and a half and we still have a lot more work to do to consistently fight at the front of the grid, which poses an exciting challenge.

“Success comes through the Team working in synergy, and I am enjoying my role, which has allowed me to help unlock individual talent and empower people to work together towards our team’s objectives.

"My thanks go to Zak [Brown, McLaren CEO] for his confidence in me as a leader, to my entire leadership team and all my colleagues in the team, for their continued collaboration and support.

“I am excited for what we can continue to achieve together."

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1 Team, congratulate each other

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1 Team, congratulate each other

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Stella joined McLaren in 2015 after a long career at Ferrari, where he worked as a performance engineer for Michael Schumacher and later became race engineer for Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso.

Before being promoted to team principal, the Italian worked as McLaren’s head of race operations, performance director and executive director, racing from 2019 to 2022.

He has gained a reputation in the paddock for thorough explanations to the media, as well as loyally backing his staff and drivers – notably after Lando Norris’s collision with Max Verstappen in the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix.

Stella’s new contract follows Norris and Oscar Piastri signing long-term deals to race with McLaren in recent months.

"I am delighted to confirm we’ve extended Andrea’s contract as our F1 team principal for multiple years,” Brown said.

“His excellent leadership, expertise and the respect he holds within the team and Formula 1 means we could not have a better person in place to continue the pursuit of consistently fighting at the front of the grid.

"His impact on McLaren F1 in his role as team principal has been profound, not only through our results on track and the trajectory of the team but also in his development of our culture and mindset.

Read Also:

"With multi-year extensions already agreed with Lando, Oscar, and now Andrea, we can confidently continue on our quest to become world champions.

“We’re all looking forward to the years to come under Andrea’s leadership."

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article FIA approves regulation change to allow F1 2026 mule car testing
Next article Wheatley and Binotto to form “dual management” of Audi F1 team

Top Comments

Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Wheatley and Binotto to form “dual management” of Audi F1 team

Wheatley and Binotto to form “dual management” of Audi F1 team

Formula 1
Wheatley and Binotto to form “dual management” of Audi F1 team
Carlos Sainz to race for Williams F1 team in 2025 and beyond

Carlos Sainz to race for Williams F1 team in 2025 and beyond

Formula 1
Carlos Sainz to race for Williams F1 team in 2025 and beyond
How Spa showed exactly why Red Bull must ditch Perez in its crunch Monday meeting

How Spa showed exactly why Red Bull must ditch Perez in its crunch Monday meeting

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
How Spa showed exactly why Red Bull must ditch Perez in its crunch Monday meeting
McLaren
More from
McLaren
How Norris can arrest his current F1 first-lap problems

How Norris can arrest his current F1 first-lap problems

Formula 1
How Norris can arrest his current F1 first-lap problems
McLaren to address Norris's "missed opportunities" after Spa start error

McLaren to address Norris's "missed opportunities" after Spa start error

Formula 1
Belgian GP
McLaren to address Norris's "missed opportunities" after Spa start error
Was the Belgian Grand Prix Piastri's best F1 race yet?

Was the Belgian Grand Prix Piastri's best F1 race yet?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Was the Belgian Grand Prix Piastri's best F1 race yet?

Latest news

North Wilkesboro late model race to feature several NASCAR stars

North Wilkesboro late model race to feature several NASCAR stars

NAS NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro late model race to feature several NASCAR stars
IMSA Road America: Acura fastest from BMW in first practice

IMSA Road America: Acura fastest from BMW in first practice

IMSA IMSA
Road America
IMSA Road America: Acura fastest from BMW in first practice
Rins forced out of remainder of British GP after practice crash

Rins forced out of remainder of British GP after practice crash

MGP MotoGP
British GP
Rins forced out of remainder of British GP after practice crash
Rising star Pajari stunned by stage win on WRC debut in Finland

Rising star Pajari stunned by stage win on WRC debut in Finland

WRC WRC
Rally Finland
Rising star Pajari stunned by stage win on WRC debut in Finland

Prime

Discover prime content
Is Red Bull's faith in Perez bounce-back well-placed?

Is Red Bull's faith in Perez bounce-back well-placed?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Is Red Bull's faith in Perez bounce-back well-placed?
When Spa's significance was elevated for off-track key players

When Spa's significance was elevated for off-track key players

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Trevor Carlin
When Spa's significance was elevated for off-track key players
Was the Belgian Grand Prix Piastri's best F1 race yet?

Was the Belgian Grand Prix Piastri's best F1 race yet?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Was the Belgian Grand Prix Piastri's best F1 race yet?
How Spa showed exactly why Red Bull must ditch Perez in its crunch Monday meeting

How Spa showed exactly why Red Bull must ditch Perez in its crunch Monday meeting

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Spa showed exactly why Red Bull must ditch Perez in its crunch Monday meeting
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia