McLaren F1 announces deal with major company behind household brands

Formula 1 seems to be growing in popularity every minute, so it's no surprise that the sponsor pool is getting deeper and deeper. Today, the McLaren Formula 1 team has confirmed a new partnership with Procter & Gamble, a company behind some of the largest household brands in the world.

The announcement arrives ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix sprint weekend, with the partnership boasting a number of fan-focused campaigns across the Asia Pacific with brands such as Head & Shoulders and Oral-B. It is unconfirmed whether the McLaren cars will carry their branding this weekend. Other brands under the P&G portfolio include Gillette, Tide, Pampers, Pantene, and Olay, with the company operating in approximately 70 countries.

What P&G and McLaren are planning

This partnership will feature products that bear both McLaren and P&G branding, alongside various promotional activities targeting fans of McLaren and P&G consumers throughout the Asia Pacific region.

P&G wants to support consumer engagement while mirroring McLaren's pursuit of innovation.

Stanislav Vecera, president & CEO, P&G Asia Pacific, said, "P&G and McLaren Racing share a relentless commitment to innovation and high performance." He added, "Formula 1 and McLaren Racing brings together people who value technology, precision, progress and memorable experiences - qualities that also inspire P&G brands and the consumers we serve. Together, this shared passion enables us to drive meaningful innovation, deeper consumer engagement and category growth for our retail partners."

Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Why Formula 1 is valuable to a household-brand giant

Formula 1 reports a global fan base of more than 830 million fans. This is a 64% increase since 2018, according to numbers published this year. 43% of this audience is under 35 years of age while 42% are women. In fact, 48% of new fans gained in 2025 were also women.

Asia makes up a large portion of these numbers. Formula 1 counted 221.1 million fans from China and almost 79 million in India in 2025. And to make things look even better to potential sponsors, these fans live across social feeds, gaming, fashion and incredibly engaged fan communities.

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said, "McLaren Racing and P&G share a culture of innovation, precision and continuous improvement." He added: "P&G's trusted brands are part of consumers' everyday lives, while McLaren Racing inspires our global fan base through performance, technology and teamwork. This partnership allows us to connect with fans in new ways and bring our audiences closer together."

P&G and McLaren have crossed paths before: Gillette and McLaren Mercedes explored a marketing relationship in 2014 around “Precision Engineering.” The 2026 agreement is a new Asia Pacific programme, however, and details haven't been given as to whether it could expand further than that.