McLaren F1 car weakest in off-brake and off-throttle zones - Stella
McLaren has explained how the low-grip conditions of the Miami Grand Prix and the 'castle section' of the Azerbaijan circuit have exposed clear weaknesses in its Formula 1 car.
Team boss Andrea Stella reckons despite the floor damage sustained by Lando Norris and a brake-by-wire failure for Oscar Piastri, a Miami result of 17th and 19th is a "reality check".
The 'supertimes' metric, which compares the fastest lap set by each team during a full race weekend, listed McLaren as the slowest of the 10 entries in Florida with a 1.82% score.
This poor showing has been blamed on the low-grip resurfaced asphalt, while a fifth-placed result in the supertimes from the previous round in Baku might be attributed to only losing out in the low-grip castle section.
These areas highlight the deficiencies of the MCL60 car during off-throttle and off-brake situations, according to former race engineer Stella.
The Italian explained: "There's a trend emerging. This trend is that when the grip is high, our car gains competitiveness.
"We think this trend is related to the fact that the lower the grip, the more you have to spend time off brakes, off throttle. This is a situation in which our car doesn't work very well.
"[When] temperatures were low - track temperature, ambient temperature - the car was much happier. The drivers could attack.
"If you attack the braking, then you minimise this phase in mid-corner in which you roll out the brakes, out of the throttle. Immediately we gain competitiveness.
"If we look at Baku, for instance, with the new Tarmac this year, the grip was high and in all the sections where you can brake hard, short corners like Turns 1 and 2, we were competitive. Very short time off throttle, off brakes.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
"But if you see the castle section where you have to roll, we were not very competitive even in Baku. So, this is a trend."
Stella emphasised the significance of McLaren isolating and understanding this trend so that the restructured technical department could eliminate it with in-season developments.
He continued: "This trend is important that it is understood because somehow it leads the development direction as well.
"We knew that with the Baku upgrade [tweaked floor] we added some downforce, but we didn't change the characteristics of the car.
"So, I'm not too surprised that in these low grip conditions, spending a lot of time out of brakes, out of throttle, we lose relative competitiveness."
Stella said that having identified the weakness, the team could offset the restricted CFD and wind tunnel allowance by heavily focusing on a solution.
He continued: "We see that the car is strong in straight-line braking. We see that the car is strong in high-speed sections.
"The advantage is that you can steer and centre your development… What we are learning in these early races is that we need to put even more focus in this condition: off brakes, off throttle and towards low speed."
Related video
Indy 500 winner de Ferran returns to McLaren F1 as consultant
Indy 500 winner de Ferran returns to McLaren F1 as consultant Indy 500 winner de Ferran returns to McLaren F1 as consultant
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
Latest news
IndyCar GP Indy: Lundgaard beats Rosenqvist, Palou for first pole
IndyCar GP Indy: Lundgaard beats Rosenqvist, Palou for first pole IndyCar GP Indy: Lundgaard beats Rosenqvist, Palou for first pole
McLaren F1 car weakest in off-brake and off-throttle zones - Stella
McLaren F1 car weakest in off-brake and off-throttle zones - Stella McLaren F1 car weakest in off-brake and off-throttle zones - Stella
WRC Portugal: Faultless Rovanpera heads Sordo after leaderboard shake up
WRC Portugal: Faultless Rovanpera heads Sordo after leaderboard shake up WRC Portugal: Faultless Rovanpera heads Sordo after leaderboard shake up
Ferrari is worth $53.9 billion, overtakes Stellantis in value
Ferrari is worth $53.9 billion, overtakes Stellantis in value Ferrari is worth $53.9 billion, overtakes Stellantis in value
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1
The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1 The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami
How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.