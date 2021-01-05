Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren F1 driver Norris tests positive for COVID-19

shares
comments
McLaren F1 driver Norris tests positive for COVID-19
By:

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating in Dubai.

Norris is currently in the United Arab Emirates on holiday ahead of a planned training camp, but after recognising some symptoms, underwent a test for COVID-19 on Monday.

McLaren confirmed in a statement that Norris had tested positive, and would now be self-isolating for the next two weeks.

"McLaren can confirm that Lando Norris tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday in Dubai, where he is currently on holiday ahead of a planned training camp," a statement reads.

"After recognising a loss of taste and smell, he was tested immediately and informed the team. In line with local regulations, he is now self-isolating at his hotel for 14 days.

"He is currently feeling well and reports no other symptoms."

Norris is the fourth F1 driver known to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Racing Point driver Sergio Perez was forced to miss two races last year after contracting the virus ahead of the British Grand Prix, while teammate Lance Stroll tested positive after pulling out of the Nurburgring race weekend.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton missed the penultimate race of the 2020 season in Bahrain after testing positive, but was able to return for the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

"Yesterday I lost my sense of taste and smell so immediately self isolated and took a test," Norris wrote in a message on social media.

"It's come back as positive, so I've told everyone that I've been in contact with and will be self isolating for the next 14 days.

"I feel alright and have no other symptoms but I just wanted to let you all know. Take care."

F1 drivers underwent rigorous testing throughout the 2020 season as part of the series' protocols to ensure grands prix could be staged in a safe manner.

Read Also:

Although they will not be subject to such strict guidelines mandated by the FIA during the off-season, a number of drivers have spoken about the need to keep safe and ensure their winter preparations are not impacted.

Related video

Formula 1 pre-season testing set for Bahrain switch

Previous article

Formula 1 pre-season testing set for Bahrain switch
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lando Norris
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Dakar 2021, Stage 3: Price wins again, Howes takes lead
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar 2021, Stage 3: Price wins again, Howes takes lead

Organisers investigate Short’s exit after refuelling stop
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Organisers investigate Short’s exit after refuelling stop

McLaren F1 driver Norris tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren F1 driver Norris tests positive for COVID-19

Formula 1 pre-season testing set for Bahrain switch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 pre-season testing set for Bahrain switch

Loeb explains nightmare start to 2021 Dakar Rally
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Loeb explains nightmare start to 2021 Dakar Rally

Dakar 2021, Stage 2: Al-Attiyah fastest, Peterhansel leads
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 2: Al-Attiyah fastest, Peterhansel leads

Al-Attiyah targets “two key stages” to secure Dakar win
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Al-Attiyah targets “two key stages” to secure Dakar win

Latest news

McLaren F1 driver Norris tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren F1 driver Norris tests positive for COVID-19

Formula 1 pre-season testing set for Bahrain switch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 pre-season testing set for Bahrain switch

Sainz relishing "tough" challenge of limited Ferrari F1 testing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz relishing "tough" challenge of limited Ferrari F1 testing

Why F1 2020's underdog star is relishing a year of continuity Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Interview

Why F1 2020's underdog star is relishing a year of continuity

Trending

1
Dakar

Dakar 2021, Stage 3: Price wins again, Howes takes lead

5h
2
Dakar

Organisers investigate Short’s exit after refuelling stop

17h
3
Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver Norris tests positive for COVID-19

37min
4
Formula 1

Formula 1 pre-season testing set for Bahrain switch

52min
5
Dakar

Loeb explains nightmare start to 2021 Dakar Rally

Latest news

McLaren F1 driver Norris tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver Norris tests positive for COVID-19

Formula 1 pre-season testing set for Bahrain switch
Formula 1

Formula 1 pre-season testing set for Bahrain switch

Sainz relishing "tough" challenge of limited Ferrari F1 testing
Formula 1

Sainz relishing "tough" challenge of limited Ferrari F1 testing

Why F1 2020's underdog star is relishing a year of continuity
Formula 1

Why F1 2020's underdog star is relishing a year of continuity

F1 2021 car changes bigger than expected - Renault
Formula 1

F1 2021 car changes bigger than expected - Renault

Latest videos

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi 06:15
Formula 1
20h

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 2020 03:47
Formula 1
Dec 31, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 2020

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive 06:35
Formula 1
Dec 30, 2020

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive

Happy Holidays from The Team! 01:14
Formula 1
Dec 24, 2020

Happy Holidays from The Team!

McLaren dominance in F1: Senna and Prost 01:35
Formula 1
Dec 23, 2020

McLaren dominance in F1: Senna and Prost

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.