How McLaren F1 aims for efficiency step with Dutch GP rear wing
The McLaren Formula 1 team has brought a new rear wing and beam wing package to Zandvoort's Dutch Grand Prix in a bid to address its aerodynamic efficiency.
McLaren has enjoyed an impressive leap forward with its upgrade package ahead of the summer break. But the Woking squad won’t rest on its laurels as it looks to unlock the full potential of this year's car.
It is also keen to learn as much as possible ahead of 2024 so it can home in on a more specific development trajectory for its next challenger.
The most significant portion of the upgrade arrived at the Austrian Grand Prix but only made its way onto Lando Norris’s car, with Oscar Piastri getting his first taste of the new set-up at the British Grand Prix, where the second stage of the upgrade arrived for Norris.
The standout changes of what was originally planned to be a three-race upgrade rollout was a new front wing design, which features the semi-detached flap junction design first seen on the Mercedes.
McLaren side comparison (Silverstone endplate Inset)
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL60 new front wing, British GP
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Upon arriving at the Hungarian Grand Prix, the team announced a delay of the introduction of the third stage of the update package, as it needed more time to better understand the parts it had already introduced.
Given the high downforce nature of the Hungaroring, the updates scheduled for that circuit likely centred on a revised rear wing layout, which has now arrived at the Dutch Grand Prix, as the team looks to move on from its off-kilter Belgian GP.
The new rear wing seemingly takes inspiration from a design concept first introduced by Alpine at the Monaco GP, while AlphaTauri has also followed in this design direction, with the tip section of the wing completely overhauled to force discontinuity with the endplate.
Another design that’s similar in its intent appeared simultaneously on the Aston Martin AMR23 and has since been appropriated by Mercedes and Ferrari, suggesting there’s room for interpretation around the regulations in this region.
That will likely lead to a protracted mini development battle before one of these variants ultimately wins out.
Alpine A523 rear wing
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W14 rear wing end plate
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
In the solution favoured by Alpine, AlphaTauri and McLaren, the tip section becomes an extension of the upper flap, while also providing an additional tip that will undoubtedly be tuned to alter the wing tip's vorticity.
The shape of the mainplane, endplate and the rear cutout can and will all be modified to better suit the new conditions that the design affords.
McLaren has also introduced a revised beam wing lay-out to coincide with the alterations to its rear wing, as the team look to increase downforce while also reducing the drag being generated by the car.
An increase in efficiency both with the rear and beam wings is not only important in terms of the aerodynamic output, it also has an impact on how the power unit can be used, both from a fuel and energy usage point of view.
McLaren MCL60 technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A lack of efficiency, especially in low downforce trim, was the main reason behind its poor straight-line speeds at Spa.
Team principal Andrea Stella explained McLaren simply didn't have the time to prioritise a low-drag spec yet while developing its major summertime upgrade package, with the team working on a solution for next week's Italian Grand Prix, which will also likely be used on the streets of Las Vegas.
Related video
Horner: Lawson "in at the deep end" in F1 Dutch GP debut
How Williams is designing an F1 car with no tech chiefs
Latest news
Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want"
Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want" Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want"
Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot
Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot
Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital
Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital
2023 NASCAR Cup Daytona regular season finale race results
2023 NASCAR Cup Daytona regular season finale race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Daytona regular season finale race results
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.