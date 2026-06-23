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McLaren F1 fans praise "lovable" Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after viral video

Fans praised McLaren’s team dynamic after a light-hearted scrapbooking video showed Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri joking together

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Andrea Diodato / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Formula 1 fans have praised the McLaren team dynamic after the Woking outfit shared a fun video of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri scrapbooking. 

The short, laid-back video, which was released on the team's official YouTube channel, showed the drivers joking together as they looked back at their careers so far. 

"We're making a scrapbook of McLaren's history," Piastri said to the camera, while Norris was already deep in thought writing a message in the book. 

"How do you spell McLaren?" Norris joked. "MAC..." Piastri responded.

"Landoscar forever and ever and ever," one fan wrote on Reddit, while another added: "Crazy how after all that drama they’re still on good terms and can joke around. Good lads!"

Piastri listed off the photos that he had chosen to include, which were his first win, his first season in cars, his first podium in F1 and "getting sprayed by the GOAT." Norris said, "Oh, you've got a picture of me in it?"

Piastri bluntly responded, "No," but failed to reveal who he was referring to as the greatest of all time. The duo's sense of humour came through again when the Australian driver said, "My best team-mate in F1," to which Norris said, "I'm the only team-mate you've had, you prat!"

 

"So best by default," Piastri added with a laugh.

"I love him and his constant state of emotional neutrality," one fan commented about Piastri, while another likened the 25-year-old to Steve Carell's famous Michael Scott character from The Office. "Oscar is Michael Scott irl, and he knows it," they posted.

"'You prat' is one of the most affectionate things you can call a mate," someone else posted.

Further reactions included: "These two are just really lovable," "McLaren may not be top of the constructors' table this year but is continuously top of the vibes table thanks to these two," and "From the whole Carlando thing and now his friendship with Oscar, Lando seems like a pretty chill and fun guy. Also good on him for using the word prat, don't hear enough of that these days."

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