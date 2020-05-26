Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
157 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
184 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren Group to lay off 1200 employees amid restructure

shares
comments
McLaren Group to lay off 1200 employees amid restructure
By:
May 26, 2020, 11:34 AM

McLaren is to make around 1200 staff redundant across its automotive, technology and racing teams as part of a major restructuring of the business.

The move has come in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the imminent arrival of a cost cap in F1 from next year.

The Woking-based outfit has taken a financial hit from the pandemic, which has affected car sales hard and forced the F1 season to be suspended.

The team announced on Tuesday that it was to begin a consultation period with staff to finalise the steps that would be taken, but a statement said it expected there to be 1200 redundancies across the group.

It is understood that around 70 staff will be cut from the F1's operation, but final details have not been sorted out yet.

Paul Walsh, executive chairman of the McLaren Group said: "We deeply regret the impact that this restructure will have on all our people, but especially those whose jobs may be affected.

"It is a course of action we have worked hard to avoid, having already undertaken dramatic cost-saving measures across all areas of the business. But we now have no other choice but to reduce the size of our workforce.

"This is undoubtedly a challenging time for our company, and particularly our people, but we plan to emerge as an efficient, sustainable business with a clear course for returning to growth."

Read Also:

F1 teams last week backed plans for a $145 million budget cap to be introduced from the start of next year, with a glidepath for it to be reduced over the forthcoming seasons.

That move will force the bigger teams to cut back on staff, something with McLaren is now pushing on with.

Walsh added: "McLaren Racing has been a proponent of the introduction in 2021 of the new Formula 1 budget cap which will create a sustainable financial basis for the teams and lead to a more competitive sport.

"While this will have a significant impact on the shape and size of our F1 team, we will now begin to take the necessary measures to be ready to run at the cap from 2021 onwards, in order to challenge again for race wins and championships in the future."

McLaren's technology division has already shifted focus to high-growth revenue streams, while it is hoped the company's road car sales will be boosted by deliveries of a new 765LT supercar in October and the Elva, an ultra-exclusive open-top speedster.

 

Next article
Top 10: Ugliest race-winning F1 cars

Previous article

Top 10: Ugliest race-winning F1 cars
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Supercars

SUPERCROSS: Australia Supercross stars ride with The Enforcer

2
TCR Australia

Revised 2020 TCR Australia, S5000 calendar revealed

3
NASCAR Cup

Despite win, Brad Keselowski’s future remains in doubt

4
General

Motor Valley Fest moves online to restart Italy's engine

5
Formula 1

Top 10: Ugliest race-winning F1 cars

2h

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Monaco GP repeat winners 04:24
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Monaco GP repeat winners

Thinking Forward with Cyril Abiteboul 05:24
Formula 1

Thinking Forward with Cyril Abiteboul

Leclerc on filming 'Le Grand Rendez-vous' remake in Monaco 04:45
Formula 1

Leclerc on filming 'Le Grand Rendez-vous' remake in Monaco

Leclerc completes Monaco remake of controversial film 01:01
Formula 1

Leclerc completes Monaco remake of controversial film

Building The Greatest F1 Team | Episode 7: Team Principal 26:25
Formula 1

Building The Greatest F1 Team | Episode 7: Team Principal

Latest news

McLaren Group to lay off 1200 employees amid restructure
F1

McLaren Group to lay off 1200 employees amid restructure

Top 10: Ugliest race-winning F1 cars
F1

Top 10: Ugliest race-winning F1 cars

Banned: Why exhaust blown diffusers were outlawed
F1

Banned: Why exhaust blown diffusers were outlawed

FIA sets up whistleblower hotline to report rules breaches
F1

FIA sets up whistleblower hotline to report rules breaches

Aston Martin appoints AMG's Moers as new CEO
F1

Aston Martin appoints AMG's Moers as new CEO

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.