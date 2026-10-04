McLaren fans can now get an F1-inspired sim setup for $900

Formula 1's move into your home is going rather well, with Drive to Survive being watched in lounges across the world for several years now and the F1 movie replacing it between seasons. Gaming has been a large part of this push, too. The EA Sports F1 game is growing, and McLaren and partner Logitech haven't let this go unnoticed. At its G PLAY 2026 event, the RS50 McLaren Racing Bundle was revealed to much fanfare.

It's a complete wheel-and-pedal setup finished in McLaren's papaya and black colouring. And while you may expect this to bring a price tag as large as Zak Brown's pay cheque, it costs just $899.99 for the PlayStation/PC version.

What $900 actually buys you

Logitech is the official gaming peripherals partner for McLaren Racing, so wants to give fans an experience as close as possible to what McLaren Racing offers its drivers. This specific bundle is a curated stack of RS-series components in McLaren colours, made for PlayStation and PC. If you don't need the Sony compatibility, then you can whack $100 off this price, as the PC-only version runs just $799.99.

The RS50 Base creates up to 8 Nm of peak torque through Logitech's TRUEFORCE force feedback system. This is joined by the RS Formula Wheel McLaren Racing Edition, styled to look like the wheel from McLaren's 2024 MCL38, as well as an RS Wheel Hub and a set of RS Pedals. A table clamp keeps everything solidly attached to a desk. The RS Wheel Hub adds magnetic paddle shifters and fully integrated controls, and Bruce McLaren's words are printed on the back of the wheel. The pedals come as a two-pedal set, so a clutch is an optional extra.

"Sim racing isn't just about replicating physics; it's about capturing the emotional connection between driver and machine," Richard Neville, Head of Simulation at Logitech G, said. "The RS50 McLaren Racing Bundle represents years of work translating what professional teams demand into something accessible."

The Playseat Formula Instinct: Logitech G McLaren Racing Edition you can see below is sold separately at a price of $649.99.

The pieces sold on their own

If you're not a Papaya fan, then that's okay too. Logitech also offers other wheels and components without the Woking connection. There's the G923 wheel, a PC-only RS50 System, and the RS50 Base itself at $279.99 for anyone building a non-biased rig.

The RS Pedals are rather special. The brake is a 75 kg load cell, which measures how hard you press rather than how far the pedal travels, and the accelerator uses a contactless Hall-effect sensor instead of the potentiometer found on cheaper units. With no physical contact, the sensor resists wear and drift. Pedal spacing is also customisable, and adding the RS Clutch Module gives you a clutch pedal, too. If you want to spend less, the separate RS Pedals SE ($129.99) swaps the load cell for a Hall-effect brake and can be upgraded later.

Yes, this isn't a set for hardcore sim racers, but if you're enjoying the F1 season and wondering how hard it could really be, then this is the perfect way to start your sim career with solid kit underneath you.