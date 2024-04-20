McLaren to introduce first F1 2024 upgrade package in Miami
Andrea Stella has confirmed McLaren's first round of upgrades of the 2024 Formula 1 season is set to arrive at the next round in Miami.
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
