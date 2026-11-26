Formula 1 Qatar GP

McLaren flags the crucial early-stop trap inside Qatar’s raised 27-lap rule

McLaren warns of an early-stop three-stop trap under Qatar's new 27-lap F1 tyre limit as it chases Red Bull for P3

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 26, 2026, 10:03 AM

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Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Formula 1 returns to the Losail International Circuit this weekend with a familiar strategic guardrail - and a subtly shifted trap waiting right after lights out.

Ahead of the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix, Pirelli and the FIA have reimposed a strict maximum stint limit per tyre set for the third time in four years, raising the ceiling from 25 laps in 2025 to 27 laps across Sunday’s 57-lap distance.

In McLaren’s official pre-race preview, associate director of car race engineering Adrian Goodwin explained that the cap strips away traditional one-stop tyre-saving, shifting the focus squarely onto timing and compound retention.

"The maximum stint length is 27 laps this year, up from 25, as Pirelli have been able to increase the limit thanks to the lower aerodynamic load of the 2026 cars and a reinforced tyre construction," Goodwin said.

"With a 57-lap race, rather than planning for best-stint pace in a one-stop race, we need to determine which compounds give us the best three sprint stints – and which to retain for the race."

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images

While Pirelli’s hardest trio - C1 Hard, C2 Medium, and C3 Soft, matching Suzuka and Silverstone - must still absorb heavy lateral energy through Turns 12 to 15, Goodwin noted that cooler 23-25C ambient temperatures and 2026’s slower cornering speeds should ease the punishment compared to past visits. Even so, the fixed cap carries one unforgiving pitfall.

"The fixed stint lengths actually make it a simpler event for tyres, as we’re not trying to manage them beyond end of life; the main strategic point is not stopping so early that you’re forced into a three-stop race," Goodwin warned.

How Pirelli’s counting rules tighten the lap 3 cutoff

The maths leaves almost no breathing room. Two full 27-lap stints cover 54 laps, meaning Lap 3 is the absolute earliest a driver can pit and still reach the chequered flag on a two-stop strategy - and only if both remaining sets are brand new. Pitting on Lap 1 or Lap 2 during an early incident or safety car leaves 55 or 56 laps to go, locking that car into a third pitstop.

Pirelli’s counting regulations narrow that margin further. While reconnaissance laps, formation laps, and post-race cool-down laps are excluded, every lap from lights out to the flag counts - including safety car and virtual safety car periods - and laps accumulate across the entire weekend.

In practice and qualifying, any lap started but not completed still counts as a full lap, and if a team mixes tyres of different ages, the highest-mileage tyre dictates the entire set’s limit. Even a single qualifying out-lap on a race set trims its Sunday ceiling and pushes the safe first-stop window later.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

One helpful change for 2026 is the removal of Qatar’s Sprint format. Instead of last year’s 12-set sprint allocation, each driver receives 13 dry sets - two hard, four medium, and seven soft - giving engineers more flexibility to preserve fresh rubber for Sunday.

Ghosts of 2025 and a nine-point fight with Red Bull

In 2025, when the 25-lap cap made Lap 7 the exact mathematical opening of the two-stop window, a Lap 7 safety car triggered by Nico Hülkenberg and Pierre Gasly’s clash sent almost the entire grid - including Max Verstappen - straight to the pitlane for back-to-back 25-lap stints. McLaren kept polesitter Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris out, surrendering track position and handing Verstappen his third straight Losail win while Piastri settled for second and Norris fourth.

That lesson carries real weight entering the penultimate round of 2026. Fresh off Norris’s victory in Sao Paulo and a double podium in Las Vegas (Norris second, Piastri third), McLaren sits fourth in the constructors’ standings on 431 points - just nine behind Red Bull (440) with 86 points still available across Qatar and Abu Dhabi. Norris is also tied with George Russell on 264 points, three shy of Lewis Hamilton for third in the drivers’ standings.

With Losail’s flowing, MotoGP-built layout offering nothing like Las Vegas’s record 352 overtakes, Goodwin noted the workload awaiting the garage: "We know we will complete at least four competitive pitstops, and we’ll still need to work with the drivers to get the best pace out of the tyres."

Having reached the podium in each of the last three Qatar Grands Prix, McLaren knows the pace is usually there - provided it stays on the right side of the 27-lap maths.

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