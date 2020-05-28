Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren Group income tumbles as COVID-19 crisis hits

shares
comments
McLaren Group income tumbles as COVID-19 crisis hits
By:
May 28, 2020, 2:43 PM

McLaren Group's revenue took a tumble in the first three months of 2020, even before the full effects of COVID-19 kicked in.

Overall group revenue fell from £284m in the same period last year to £109m, while the company made a loss of £81m, compared to a profit of £22m in 2019.

Most of the drop in income was due to reduced sales at Automotive, with sales down from 953 cars to 307.

However, there is a current order book of 993, with around 50% representing limited series models with higher margins.

McLaren Racing's revenue was down by £4.4m for a period that saw the Australian and Bahrain GPs postponed, and F1's revenue's badly hit, which in turn meant reduced payments to teams.

The team boosted its 2019 income by selling three heritage cars for £5.1m, an event that was not repeated this year. However, some of the revenue loss was offset by £4.1m of increased sponsorship.

The Applied division was £5.8m down, because "two large non-recurring projects" were completed in 2019.

Although COVID-19 was starting to have an impact by March, the Q1 figures do not include the full impact of closed dealerships and the closure of the production line, or the lack of F1 races since April.

Read Also:

McLaren remains bullish about the future, noting that it "has rapidly put in place cost saving measures to reduce labour cost and reduce operating leverage. Other cost rationalisation measures include reduction in marketing and events spend, motorsports and travel".

Last week it announced plans to dramatically cut staffing levels, with the racing team expected to be trimmed by 70.

The company has made no secret of its search for new funding, noting that it "is currently looking at a number of potential financing alternatives, secured and unsecured, of up to £275m equivalent to strengthen its liquidity position. An update will be provided as soon as reasonably practicable".

Related video

Next article
How development freeze will save F1 teams money

Previous article

How development freeze will save F1 teams money
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
MotoGP

Iannone CAS verdict could come before season starts

2
Esports

Courtney to make Tickford debut in Supercars Eseries

3
Formula 1

Titanium skids for safety, not sparks - FIA

Latest videos

The Best Looking F1 Cars Of All Time 13:04
Formula 1
1h

The Best Looking F1 Cars Of All Time

Grand Prix Greats – Steven Tee’s favourite photos 03:17
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Steven Tee’s favourite photos

Grand Prix Greats – When Coulthard met Bernoldi at Monaco 03:27
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Coulthard met Bernoldi at Monaco

Grand Prix Greats – Monaco GP repeat winners 04:24
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Monaco GP repeat winners

Thinking Forward with Cyril Abiteboul 05:24
Formula 1

Thinking Forward with Cyril Abiteboul

Latest news

McLaren Group income tumbles as COVID-19 crisis hits
F1

McLaren Group income tumbles as COVID-19 crisis hits

How development freeze will save F1 teams money
F1

How development freeze will save F1 teams money

How F1 has stopped "insane" engine spending war
F1

How F1 has stopped "insane" engine spending war

How F1's new aero handicap system will work
F1

How F1's new aero handicap system will work

The unavoidable pain forced by Formula 1's better future
F1

The unavoidable pain forced by Formula 1's better future

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.