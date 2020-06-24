Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
155 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren set to arrange loan with Bahrain national bank

shares
comments
McLaren set to arrange loan with Bahrain national bank
By:
Jun 24, 2020, 1:54 PM

The McLaren Group looks set to arrange a loan from the National Bank of Bahrain as it seeks the finances with which to address an urgent cash shortfall.

The move would allow the company to obtain at least the first stage of the required refinancing from a 'friendly' organisation that shares a significant part of its ownership with McLaren itself.

The NBB is 44% owned by the Mumtalakat Holding Company, Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund, which also owns 56% of McLaren. A loan between the two parties would be on more favourable terms than those available on the financial markets.

Court documents have indicated that McLaren is seeking £280m, and that new funding is required by mid-July as the impact of the COVID-19 crisis hits the company hard.

McLaren Holdings recently launched a legal action in order to free up its Woking properties and collection of historic cars to help raise cash via mortgages, or a sale of the latter.

Read Also:

The company has several options open, using both the properties and the car collection. However thus far any move has been blocked by a group of bondholders who have security over the key assets, and don't want to release them to be used to raise new funding.

They have their own plan to provide McLaren with a loan, but on terms that are not acceptable to the company.

McLaren noted that the bond holders "are seeking to create a situation in which the Group has no choice but to accept their alternative financing proposal (on terms dictated by them), regardless of the impact on the Group's other creditors and its stakeholders".

Last week a judge agreed to fast-track a trial through the UK courts starting on July 2 as McLaren seeks to release its assets and proceed with its own plans to raise cash.

It's understood that the NBB loan, first reported by Sky News, could potentially happen in the short term, and without that legal action first proving successful.

In effect, the Bahrain connections mean that it won't necessarily be a requirement that the properties and heritage cars are released and available as security.

A McLaren spokesperson declined to comment on the latest developments.

Next article
Why Ferrari's talent bottleneck is creating its own issues

Previous article

Why Ferrari's talent bottleneck is creating its own issues

trending Today

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

F1 right to trim downforce to help Pirelli - Renault
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

F1 right to trim downforce to help Pirelli - Renault

McLaughlin reveals cheeky white lie
Video Inside
Supercars / Supercars

McLaughlin reveals cheeky white lie

Valencia 2012: How Schumacher scored his final podium
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Valencia 2012: How Schumacher scored his final podium

Could Twitch replace TV as the way to watch F1?
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Could Twitch replace TV as the way to watch F1?

Latest news

McLaren set to arrange loan with Bahrain national bank
Formula 1 / Formula 1
25m

McLaren set to arrange loan with Bahrain national bank

Why Ferrari's talent bottleneck is creating its own issues Prime
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Why Ferrari's talent bottleneck is creating its own issues

Sauber launches new young driver academy
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Sauber launches new young driver academy

F1 right to trim downforce to help Pirelli - Renault
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

F1 right to trim downforce to help Pirelli - Renault

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

2
Formula 1

F1 right to trim downforce to help Pirelli - Renault

2h
3
Supercars

McLaughlin reveals cheeky white lie

4
Formula 1

Valencia 2012: How Schumacher scored his final podium

5
Formula 1

Could Twitch replace TV as the way to watch F1?

Latest videos

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory

Heroes: Felipe Massa's Triumph - 2006 Brazilian GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Felipe Massa's Triumph - 2006 Brazilian GP

Heroes: Felipe Massa's dominant season 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Felipe Massa's dominant season

Heroes: Felipe Massa vs Lewis Hamilton - 2008 Brazilian GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Felipe Massa vs Lewis Hamilton - 2008 Brazilian GP

Latest news

McLaren set to arrange loan with Bahrain national bank
Formula 1

McLaren set to arrange loan with Bahrain national bank

Why Ferrari's talent bottleneck is creating its own issues
Formula 1

Why Ferrari's talent bottleneck is creating its own issues

Sauber launches new young driver academy
Formula 1

Sauber launches new young driver academy

F1 right to trim downforce to help Pirelli - Renault
Formula 1

F1 right to trim downforce to help Pirelli - Renault

My job in F1: Driver’s physio
Formula 1

My job in F1: Driver’s physio

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.