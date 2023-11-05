Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
News

McLaren: Norris unlikely to beat Verstappen with better start in Brazil F1 sprint

McLaren thinks even a better start would not have allowed Lando Norris to stay ahead of Max Verstappen and win Formula 1's Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race.

Filip Cleeren
Author Filip Cleeren
Co-author Jonathan Noble
Updated

After taking pole in Saturday's shootout, Norris had a worse drive off the grid than fellow front-row starter Verstappen, who drew along the inside of Turn 1.

Norris moved to the middle of the track but ultimately left the door ajar for Verstappen to swoop past and take the lead.

Verstappen then comfortably controlled a 24-lap race dictated by tyre wear on Pirelli's softs, as Norris initially stayed within striking range, only for the Dutchman to ultimately win at a canter with a four-second margin.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella feels that even keeping the lead on the opening lap would not have been enough to fend off Verstappen.

The Red Bull driver appeared to be managing his pace early on in the sprint when Norris kept within two seconds, which may have given McLaren false hope of being able to fight him until Verstappen was given the go-ahead to up his pace by his team.

"My impression is that had Lando stayed ahead of Max on lap 1, it would have been difficult to stay ahead in the second part," Stella acknowledged.

"I think until mid-sprint, the pace was good. Actually, we achieved the minimum gap around halfway in the sprint race, which at the time was almost like, 'Wow, we may even attack'.

Lando Norris, McLaren, 2nd position, in Parc Ferme after the Sprint race

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, 2nd position, in Parc Ferme after the Sprint race

"But then Verstappen could maintain his pace, in some cases even improve his pace, while for us the tyres are starting to go away. So, I think if the situation was inverted from a positional point of view, we would have become very exposed to being overtaken."

Stella also says Norris' poorer start than Verstappen still needs to be analysed, but feels his driver did the right thing by not pushing the Dutchman more aggressively towards the pitwall.

"In terms of the drive off the grid, actually this was discussed in the briefing," Stella explained.

"I think Lando and our control system engineer will have to look together at the data and see where the opportunities are.

"They might have to do with the final part of the clutch pedal phase, they might have to do with going through the gears. We'll take a look at that and make sure that we get the most learning for [the grand prix].

"In terms of corner one, I think it was a perfect manoeuvre by both of them, Max had the inside line so there wasn't much I think that Lando could do. And sometimes you have to make sure you stay in the race, which is what Lando did."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Why has Felipe Massa launched legal action against F1? Everything explained
Next article Russell: Mercedes needs to understand “black magic” of F1 tyres
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Perez: Alonso's Brazil fight only possible with "few drivers" on F1 grid

Perez: Alonso's Brazil fight only possible with "few drivers" on F1 grid

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Perez: Alonso's Brazil fight only possible with "few drivers" on F1 grid Perez: Alonso's Brazil fight only possible with "few drivers" on F1 grid

Wolff feels sorry for Hamilton and Russell driving "miserable" Mercedes F1 cars

Wolff feels sorry for Hamilton and Russell driving "miserable" Mercedes F1 cars

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Wolff feels sorry for Hamilton and Russell driving "miserable" Mercedes F1 cars Wolff feels sorry for Hamilton and Russell driving "miserable" Mercedes F1 cars

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Lando Norris
More from
Lando Norris
How McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart

How McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

How McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart How McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart

Norris: Second attack on Verstappen in F1 Brazilian GP "not worth the risk"

Norris: Second attack on Verstappen in F1 Brazilian GP "not worth the risk"

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Norris: Second attack on Verstappen in F1 Brazilian GP "not worth the risk" Norris: Second attack on Verstappen in F1 Brazilian GP "not worth the risk"

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

McLaren
More from
McLaren
Norris baffled by poor start that cost him lead in Brazil F1 sprint

Norris baffled by poor start that cost him lead in Brazil F1 sprint

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Norris baffled by poor start that cost him lead in Brazil F1 sprint Norris baffled by poor start that cost him lead in Brazil F1 sprint

Norris surprised by Brazil F1 sprint pole after "worst" lap

Norris surprised by Brazil F1 sprint pole after "worst" lap

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Norris surprised by Brazil F1 sprint pole after "worst" lap Norris surprised by Brazil F1 sprint pole after "worst" lap

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Latest news

Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss

Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss

WEC WEC
Bahrain

Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss

Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement"

Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement" Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement"

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

Ganassi’s Simpson participates in WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain

Ganassi’s Simpson participates in WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Ganassi’s Simpson participates in WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain Ganassi’s Simpson participates in WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe