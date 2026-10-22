Formula 1 United States GP

McLaren opens its vault to sell five extraordinary Formula 1 cars

McLaren is selling five historic Formula 1 cars from its heritage collection, including two Ayrton Senna-era machines and the car driven by Brad Pitt during filming of "F1"

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 22, 2026, 6:54 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

72945935 (30)



Motorsport Papaya

For McLaren fans. Papaya news from Woking, with the latest on the drivers, the car, team strategy and every race weekend.

From its vast heritage collection, McLaren is selling five Formula 1 cars, including two from Ayrton Senna's final title-winning season and the car that Brad Pitt drove during the filming of the successful F1 movie.

The cars will be sold through specialist dealer Tom Hartley Jnr - the same organisation that sold Bernie Ecclestone’s grand prix collection of cars - with them being under the ownership of McLaren up until this point.

 

The cars include:

The 2023 MCL37A is the newest race-driven McLaren F1 car ever offered to a private buyer, according to Hartley.

“We have decided to part with these iconic McLaren Formula 1 cars because we feel that having them simply sitting in storage is a disservice to what they represent,” McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said.

“These cars were built to be driven and raced, and we want to see them being used and enjoyed. We believe that is the best way to keep our history alive and our heritage business active.”

There's no word of a price yet, but there are reports that estimate a combined value of somewhere between £25 to $50million. Unlike the Ecclestone collection, which was sold to just one buyer, these cars could be sold individually.

“There is of course every possibility that the same could happen here. However, these five cars will be offered individually and there is no time pressure whatsoever,” Hartley said in a statement. “Our priority, and McLaren’s, is to find the right homes for them.”

The cars will be prepared by McLaren before they are handed over to their new owners.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :

Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Martin Brundle unveils incredible 860hp Porsche 911 creation with daughter Charlie

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Alex Harrington



Lando Norris faces anxious wait as F2 prepares to decide future of his racing team

Formula 1

Formula 1

Singapore GP

Lando Norris faces anxious wait as F2 prepares to decide future of his racing team



Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win

Formula 1

Formula 1

Singapore GP

Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win



Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"

Formula 1

Formula 1

Singapore GP

Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"

More from

McLaren



The figures that show Mercedes has lost its supremacy in F1 2026

Formula 1

Formula 1

United States GP

The figures that show Mercedes has lost its supremacy in F1 2026



McLaren held fresh talks after Singapore GP clash as Lando Norris promises to "make better decisions"

Formula 1

Formula 1

United States GP

McLaren held fresh talks after Singapore GP clash as Lando Norris promises to "make better decisions"



Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40

Formula 1

Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40

Latest news



Esteban Ocon responds to Haas signing Rafael Camara for F1 2027

Formula 1

F1 Formula 1

United States GP

48 min

Esteban Ocon responds to Haas signing Rafael Camara for F1 2027



Tim Clark wants NASCAR to be better storytellers to counter "brand perception problem"

NASCAR Cup

NAS NASCAR Cup 1 h

Tim Clark wants NASCAR to be better storytellers to counter "brand perception problem"



Why NASCAR's Zane Smith fine for Carson Hocevar contact was consistent

NASCAR Cup

NAS NASCAR Cup

Talladega II

2 h

Why NASCAR's Zane Smith fine for Carson Hocevar contact was consistent



Jimmie Johnson on the NASCAR business world: "It's a war"

NASCAR Cup

NAS NASCAR Cup 2 h

Jimmie Johnson on the NASCAR business world: "It's a war"

Feature

Discover prime content



Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR

Formula 1

United States GP

By Jake Boxall-Legge

Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR



How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect

Formula 1

United States GP

By Filip Cleeren

How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect



Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40

Formula 1

By Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40



How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1

Formula 1

By Pat Symonds

How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe