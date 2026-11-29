Formula 1 Qatar GP
McLaren requests "clear guidance" as Pirelli maintains Qatar GP stint limit
Drivers must go no more than 27 laps per stint during Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix
Ed Hardy Ronald Vording
Edited: Nov 29, 2026, 11:28 AM
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Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images
McLaren boss Andrea Stella has urged for “clear guidance” from Formula 1’s tyre supplier Pirelli after it confirmed it will not lower the stint limit at the Qatar Grand Prix.
Drivers are restricted to maximum stint lengths of 27 laps during Sunday’s race at Lusail International Circuit, which is two more per stint than 2025’s limit for the 57-lap contest.
It is due to tyre wear being particularly significant at the high-energy track, and during Friday practice Pirelli even saw examples of “100% wear during the high fuel running after 15 laps”.
There was talk of lowering the limit, but with tyre degradation also proving higher than expected, Pirelli reckons it should push teams to pit early - yet Stella isn’t so sure.
“The interesting thing of Qatar is that while in other circuits there will be a self-regulating mechanism whereby you lose rubber, you lose lap time, here you lose rubber but the lap time keeps being decent,” said the Italian after Saturday’s qualifying.
“So teams are incentivised to stay out for strategic reasons, but this means operating in tyres that will be in a slightly off-design condition of not having much rubber actually left.”
Andrea Stella, McLaren
Photo by: Ryan Pierse / Getty Images
A key reason behind that is Lusail being a particularly smooth track compared to the approximately five other high-downforce circuits - Monaco, Hungary, Netherlands, Malaysia and Singapore - on the calendar, which did not feature an imposed stint limit.
Stella revealed that McLaren is therefore holding discussions with Pirelli on how to approach strategy for the grand prix, as “no teams in practice operated as far” as the limit suggests.
“For clarity, we are not pushing Pirelli,” he added. “We don’t have the information, we don’t have the technical competence.
“So we respect that the tyres are their product managed together with the FIA. We are just asking Pirelli that they set clear guidance when it comes to operating tyres that will be presenting some very high wear locally, but somehow the lap time may still be such that strategically you may decide to stay out.
“When you operate a Formula 1 car and you define some limits and specifications as to the boundaries within which you operate the car, normally you add some measurements, temperatures, pressures, and you have a measurement and then you can use this measurement, you can use quantitative information to make decisions.
“But when it comes to operating tyres, you don't have the luxury of the same sort of detailed information to say we see this, we make this decision.
“Therefore, because we are not the experts, we are just asking Pirelli to offer clear guidance to all teams such that teams have some criteria to decide their strategy, for instance.”
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
One concern for Stella is that the situation has favoured Mercedes, who so far has topped every session with a 1-2 and in qualifying polesitter George Russell was 0.480s ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris in third.
It is because the W17 excels in the high-speed conditions and as the track is so smooth, there are no other mitigating circumstances meaning Mercedes can find the perfect set-up.
That is something it has struggled with since introducing an upgrade to Malaysia, having won just one of six grands prix but clinched its ninth constructors’ title in that time.
“While we have seen some variability from a competitiveness point of view at the different circuits, circuits layouts, circuits demand that we have visited recently, I think this circuit just sets a very clear premium to the car that has the best downforce in the medium and high speed,” said Stella.
“I would say that Mercedes, they seem to be the car that delivers most downforce and it would look like some of the limitations that they talked about in terms of the operating window, they are in condition to mitigate these limitations probably because here the track is very smooth and you can just run a very stiff set-up for instance that limits your ride height windows.
“So I think it's a very, very downforce sensitive circuit but also one that offers you some tools to override a car in your sweet spot, let me say.”
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