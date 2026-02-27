Skip to main content

Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

McLaren Racing signs multi-year Etihad Airways partnership ahead of 2026 F1 season

McLaren Racing has signed a multi-year partnership with Etihad Airways that will see the airline’s branding appear across its F1 and WEC programmes

Lydia Mee
Published:
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images via Getty Images

McLaren Racing has announced a new multi-year partnership with Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates.

The brands will work closely across both the Woking outfit's Formula 1 and World Endurance Championship efforts.

As part of the new partnership, the Etihad branding will feature across the F1 race cars in prominent positions such as the rear wing and halo, the F1 drivers' helmets and WEC cars. It will also result in new fan experiences and a new livery for the Etihad fleet, which will be introduced later in 2026.

"We’re excited to welcome Etihad as an Official Partner. As we travel to more races around the world, working with a global airline that shares our passion for excellence is a natural fit," McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said.

"Etihad’s commitment to delivering high‑quality experiences aligns strongly with our values, and we look forward to working closely together across both Formula 1 and WEC."

Antonoaldo Neves, group CEO of Etihad Airways, added: "Today, we are thrilled to team up with McLaren Racing to begin an extraordinary partnership. Formula 1 racing brings together fans from around the world in one of the most exhilarating sports, and we’re excited to see the Etihad brand across the 2026 McLaren car as it competes worldwide.

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images via Getty Images

"In celebration of the partnership, we will also unveil a stunning new aircraft livery designed with McLaren branding, which will fly across the fast-growing Etihad network, engaging with fans around the world."

The Brown-led team heads into the F1 season on the back of securing both the constructors' and drivers' championships in 2025. After a tense battle between its two drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the former took his first drivers' title.

The 2026 F1 season is just over a week away, with the season-opening Australian Grand Prix from 6-8 March.

