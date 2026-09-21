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McLaren releases behind-the-scenes look at Lando Norris's hypercar test

McLaren has shared footage of Lando Norris completing 38 laps in the MCL-HY hypercar

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

McLaren has released behind-the-scenes video footage of Lando Norris's recent hypercar test in Portugal.

Following his third-place finish at the Spanish Grand Prix at the new Madring circuit last weekend, the 2025 Formula 1 champion made his way to Portimao to test the Woking outfit's 2027 MCL-HY, which will compete in the World Endurance Championship next year.

After arriving with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, Norris headed to the engineering briefing before getting out on track.

"Bit different, had a roof over my head!" Norris said after his first run. "It's just different to what I'm used to, but good fun."

The Briton completed 38 laps of the Algarve International Circuit and drove a total of 177km.

"First of all, a big thanks to the McLaren Hypercar Team for letting me drive the MCL-HY," Norris said after the test day. "It was great for them to give me a chance to have a bit of fun and try something new, particularly during their busy preparations for next year. 

 

"I think we also collected some valuable data, and I hope I was able to bring a different set of feelings, comments, and perspectives on things, which is useful for the team in this crucial testing period.

"It was cool for me personally to work with this team, and it was exciting to try new machinery too. I've not done a proper test in anything other than an F1 car for years now, so the fact I got to try something different, especially still as part of the McLaren family, was very special. 

"It was a fun day in a quick car on a cool track, helping the team prepare for the start of WEC next year. A big thanks to everyone involved, I can't wait to get back in the car in the future."

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