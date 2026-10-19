Formula 1

McLaren retains Leonardo Fornaroli in F1 as Italian adds WEC programme for 2027

Leonardo Fornaroli will continue as McLaren's F1 reserve and third driver in 2027, while also taking on the World Endurance Championship with the squad's new Hypercar. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, he discusses his first impressions behind the wheel, his desire to return to racing and his dream of competing at Le Mans.

Roberto Chinchero

Published: Oct 19, 2026, 11:01 AM

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Leonardo Fornaroli, McLaren

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren has reaffirmed its faith in Leonardo Fornaroli – and is taking its commitment to the Italian driver a step further. Fornaroli has been confirmed as the Formula 1 team's reserve and third driver for the 2027 season, but his programme will also include a second, prestigious challenge: making his World Endurance Championship debut behind the wheel of McLaren's new Hypercar.

It marks the beginning of an important new chapter in Fornaroli's career, allowing him to continue his development in F1 while returning to top-level competition and contributing to a project that will bring the Woking-based manufacturer back to the pinnacle of endurance racing.

His continued involvement in McLaren's F1 programme is a significant step. Throughout 2026, Fornaroli has strengthened his relationship with the team through a programme that has included Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) sessions, two Grand Prix free practice appearances and extensive simulator work. That development programme will continue next season alongside his WEC commitments.

"The programme McLaren has given me this year has been incredible," Fornaroli told Motorsport.com. "The TPC days I've completed with the team, the two FP1 sessions and all the work I've done in the simulator have been extremely valuable experiences. Every time I work with the team, I learn something new. I want to thank McLaren for the support and the development opportunities they're giving me."

The experience gained in F1 will also provide an important foundation for his new challenge in endurance racing, a discipline that will inevitably require a period of adaptation. Fornaroli is well aware of that, but believes his experience so far has equipped him with valuable tools.

"All of this will also be very important for the WEC, because it's an extremely competitive championship and there will be so much to learn, from overtaking to strategy, as well as, of course, getting to know a completely new car."

Fornaroli has already had his first taste of the McLaren Hypercar, although his initial experience behind the wheel was limited to just a handful of kilometres.

Leonardo Fornaroli, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Yesterday, the Italian completed a single lap, enough to discover sensations unlike anything he had experienced before. His first proper test with the team is scheduled to begin today, allowing him to become more familiar with the Hypercar and start development work ahead of its WEC debut.

"It was a great experience," Fornaroli admitted. "Getting into a closed cockpit for the first time, shutting the door and setting off first on electric power before the combustion engine kicked in was something completely new to me, but really, really cool. I can't wait to get back in the car and complete my first proper kilometres with the team."

Fornaroli will also play an active role in developing the Hypercar, further underscoring his involvement in the project. McLaren will enter its debut WEC season with considerable ambitions, and the young Italian is confident that the organisation has everything it needs to meet the challenge.

"It's an amazing feeling to be part of this programme. Obviously, it will be our first year in the WEC, but I'm very confident. The driver line-up is extremely competitive, with some very experienced drivers and some very talented young drivers.

"The engineers are highly skilled, and so are the mechanics. We're talking about McLaren, a team that has achieved some incredible successes throughout motorsport history. Racing with them next year is going to be amazing."

Beyond the technical aspects and the career opportunities, the endurance programme also fulfils a desire Fornaroli has never tried to hide: getting back to racing.

After a season spent largely on the sidelines as a reserve driver, observing the inner workings of a Formula 1 team, the prospect of competing wheel-to-wheel again provides a particularly powerful motivation.

Leonardo Fornaroli, McLaren

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

"Yes, I've really missed racing," he admitted. "Every weekend I'm at the track as a reserve driver, I get very jealous when I see Lando and Oscar racing. So getting back to racing is going to be an incredible feeling."

The 2027 calendar will also feature a particularly special event: the 24 Hours of Le Mans. For Fornaroli, it will be more than just one of the most important races of the season. It will mean fulfilling a long-held ambition much sooner than he ever expected.

"Absolutely. Le Mans has always been a dream of mine. I never expected to have the opportunity to race there as early as next year.

"It's a race I've thought about for many years, and to be able to take part so soon will be incredible. I follow the 24 Hours every year, even staying up late into the night to watch it. I think it will be a very special feeling to race at such a unique place as Le Mans for the first time."

The 2027 season is therefore shaping up to be a particularly important one for Fornaroli's future.

On one hand, he will maintain his place within McLaren's Formula 1 programme, with the opportunity to further strengthen his relationship with the team and continue his development. On the other, he will return to competitive racing in a world championship of the highest level, while playing an active role in developing an entirely new car.

Two different but complementary commitments through which McLaren will continue to invest in the young Italian, offering him a programme that combines driver development, technical experience and, perhaps most importantly for Fornaroli, the chance to race again.

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