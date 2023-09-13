McLaren reveals F1 livery change for Singapore and Japan
McLaren has revealed a third Formula 1 livery change of the 2023 season, showing off a tweaked colour scheme it will run at the upcoming Singapore and Japan races.
Starting with this weekend’s Singapore event and produced in conjunction with team sponsor OKX, McLaren has significantly upended its usual livery, with a mostly black design instead highlighted with the orange that usually makes up the majority of its car’s colours.
McLaren says it is also making the change to continue its celebration of 2023’s 60th anniversary of the team’s founding as Bruce McLaren Motor Racing in 1963.
Previously, McLaren ran a ‘Triple Crown’ colour scheme at the Monaco and Spanish races in tribute to the success of its cars in the 1974 Indianapolis 500, 1984 Monaco GP (a race the team has won on 14 other occasions after that first triumph) and 1995 Le Mans 24 Hours.
McLaren also ran a tweaked design to its usual livery at the British GP to highlight another one of its sponsors, Google Chrome.
“Our partnership with OKX goes from strength to strength, and it’s fantastic to celebrate it with this incredible livery,” said McLaren Racing CEO, Zak Brown. “Stealth Mode [McLaren’s name for its latest livery change] flips our race car’s colours, bringing something exciting and different to these two great races in Singapore and Japan.
We hope fans will love it as much as we do and get a chance to enjoy the fan zone to connect with our team.
“OKX are a dedicated supporter of McLaren’s journey, and in turn we’re proud to bring our partnership to life on track through the global platform of Formula 1.”
McLaren MCL60 special livery, Singapore/Japanese GP
Photo by: McLaren
McLaren is not the only team making a major livery change for the next few races, with Williams also set to alter its design as part of a sponsorship arrangement with the Gulf oil company.
Williams will also keep its temporary design change – which was announced back in July following a fan vote on various choices using the famous Gulf colours for the idea McLaren itself ran with at the 2021 Monaco GP when it had the sponsor’s patronage – for Japan, then also use it for the following race in Qatar.
F1 car liveries and changes to them are covered by the championship’s sporting rules.
The relevant article in the FIA’s F1 sporting regulations, 9.1.b, states that “both cars entered by a competitor must be presented in substantially the same livery at every competition, any significant change to this livery during a championship may only be made with the agreement of the FIA and the Commercial Rights Holder”.
It has also been announced that another idea first used by McLaren is also soon set to officially debut on AlphaTauri’s cars.
This is the Digital-Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising technology from the Seamless Digital company that allows sponsor graphics placed in panels on F1 cars to change as the machines run on track.
This approach was first tested by McLaren in practice at the 2022 US GP before it committed to using them in competitive sessions this season.
McLaren MCL60 special livery, Singapore/Japanese GP
Photo by: McLaren
AlphaTauri is set to do likewise from 2024, when the team will likely have a new name following Red Bull’s decision not to sell the Faenza-based squad but instead change its identity, as well as be more closely aligned with the main Red Bull team.
Ahead of the Singapore race, AlphaTauri said it has been discreetly testing the DOOH panels on its AT04 cars at 2023 events.
Marko: Mercedes criticisms of Red Bull F1 team not from a “serious competitor”
AlphaTauri confirms Ricciardo won't race Singapore F1 round but will be present
Norris expands on back issues aggravated by current F1 cars
Norris expands on back issues aggravated by current F1 cars Norris expands on back issues aggravated by current F1 cars
How McLaren has moved to address its F1 2023 drag woes
How McLaren has moved to address its F1 2023 drag woes How McLaren has moved to address its F1 2023 drag woes
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Latest news
Nemechek avoiding "extra noise" as Xfinity playoffs begin
Nemechek avoiding "extra noise" as Xfinity playoffs begin Nemechek avoiding "extra noise" as Xfinity playoffs begin
WRC Greece: Five things you may have missed
WRC Greece: Five things you may have missed WRC Greece: Five things you may have missed
IndyCar drivers at odds with Race Control over restarts at Laguna Seca
IndyCar drivers at odds with Race Control over restarts at Laguna Seca IndyCar drivers at odds with Race Control over restarts at Laguna Seca
Why rivals don’t want BOP tweaks to help stop Red Bull
Why rivals don’t want BOP tweaks to help stop Red Bull Why rivals don’t want BOP tweaks to help stop Red Bull
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.