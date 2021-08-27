Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Steiner unsure Mazepin's new F1 chassis will make a difference Next / Schumacher reveals Spa 1991 tribute helmet to his father
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

McLaren reveals new F1 'Performance Centre' at Spa

By:

McLaren has introduced a new and innovative Paddock Engineering Centre for Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix, aimed at improving the work environment for engineers and reducing the team's carbon footprint.

McLaren reveals new F1 'Performance Centre' at Spa

Having worked in close co-operation with motorsport truck specialists Schuler, McLaren has revamped its working space behind the pit garages with a new facility.

As well as ensuring that its infrastructure is better suited to the demands of a current F1 team, the new design means McLaren can reduce the number of trucks it takes to races to just four – down from the six it used to bring to each race.

Speaking about the new facility at Spa-Francorchamps on Friday, team boss Andreas Seidl said the Engineering Centre was one element of a major investment push McLaren was making.

"We wanted to have a unit again which represents our brand, the team, in the right way, from a marketing perspective," he said.

"We tried as well to have a more sustainable solution in place: more sustainable in terms of financials but also in terms of carbon footprint. So we managed again with Schuler to reduce the number of trucks [we need] thanks to a very innovative solution that has been developed.

"And then obviously we also wanted to give the team a working environment for the European races which is state-of-the-art and allows them to perform at the best.

"I'm very happy to see it step-by-step now after we upgraded our motorhome, the Brands Centre into the so-called Team Hub."

McLaren performance centre

McLaren performance centre

Photo by: Adam Cooper

McLaren's new Engineering Centre allows the Woking-based squad to make better use of space in the paddock, where previously trucks were used for holding spare parts in the lower sections and engineering offices on top.

The use of such expanded facilities has been adopted by a number of other teams in the paddock, with Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari all constructing similar facilities over a GP weekend to help lift their work environment.

McLaren's push comes with the team knowing it needs to extract more from its car in the second half of the season now that it is nearing the end of its upgrade plan for the campaign.

Seidl said that there would now only be a few minor developments to the MCL35M over the next few races.

"Definitely we're nearing the final tweaks on the car in the next couple of races," he said. "We have brought some small upgrades again here, in the area of the brake ducts, that we will run today.

"Plus, obviously, further trying to explore even more out of the package as it is, by further understanding the package and by doing work in the simulator together with the drivers, in order to get everything out of the car."

shares
comments
Steiner unsure Mazepin's new F1 chassis will make a difference

Previous article

Steiner unsure Mazepin's new F1 chassis will make a difference

Next article

Schumacher reveals Spa 1991 tribute helmet to his father

Schumacher reveals Spa 1991 tribute helmet to his father
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash

25 min
2
MotoGP

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano

12 h
3
MotoGP

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller

4
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

5
Supercars

Uncertainty over Supercars engine supply

Latest news
Schumacher reveals Spa 1991 tribute helmet to his father
Formula 1

Schumacher reveals Spa 1991 tribute helmet to his father

10m
McLaren reveals new F1 'Performance Centre' at Spa
Formula 1

McLaren reveals new F1 'Performance Centre' at Spa

46m
Steiner unsure Mazepin's new F1 chassis will make a difference
Formula 1

Steiner unsure Mazepin's new F1 chassis will make a difference

57m
Live: Follow Belgian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Belgian GP practice as it happens

1 h
Belgian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages
Video Inside
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

1 h
Latest videos
F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP 01:55
Formula 1
52m

F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP

Formula 1: Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda engines after crash damage 00:50
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda engines after crash damage

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments 08:37
Formula 1
19 h

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments

Formula 1: Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 driver decision 04:47
Formula 1
21 h

Formula 1: Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 driver decision

Formula 1: Verstappen teases Red Bull upgrades will give title edge 08:04
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1: Verstappen teases Red Bull upgrades will give title edge

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Steiner unsure Mazepin's new F1 chassis will make a difference Belgian GP
Formula 1

Steiner unsure Mazepin's new F1 chassis will make a difference

Sebastian Vettel calls for more tolerance over F1 fuel rules
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel calls for more tolerance over F1 fuel rules

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Prime
Formula 1

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

Trending Today

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller

2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Uncertainty over Supercars engine supply
Supercars Supercars

Uncertainty over Supercars engine supply

Vinales MotoGP crew chief split “hurts” on personal level
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales MotoGP crew chief split “hurts” on personal level

Quartararo "not really sad" about Vinales’ Yamaha MotoGP exit
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo "not really sad" about Vinales’ Yamaha MotoGP exit

Spa F3: Novalak tops practice ahead of Rasmussen
FIA F3 FIA F3

Spa F3: Novalak tops practice ahead of Rasmussen

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
22 h
How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal Prime

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

Michael Schumacher famously quit the Jordan team for Benetton immediately after his startling Formula 1 debut at Spa, despite potentially having committed himself for two years. This is how he did it, and why Eddie Jordan believes his team could've had Benetton's title success had one word on a contract been different.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Prime

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. Stuart Codling revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Prime

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. Stuart Codling thinks it’s time to try a better tactic.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Prime

How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Prime

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Prime

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says Ben Edwards, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating.

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1 Prime

The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1

Formula 1’s U.S. owners are keen to get a homegrown driving talent back in its sport, but with no immediate sign of that happening, here are three Drive to Survive-generation teenagers with their ambitions set firmly on making it all the way to the top…

Formula 1
Aug 17, 2021

Latest news

Schumacher reveals Spa 1991 tribute helmet to his father
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher reveals Spa 1991 tribute helmet to his father

McLaren reveals new F1 'Performance Centre' at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren reveals new F1 'Performance Centre' at Spa

Steiner unsure Mazepin's new F1 chassis will make a difference
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner unsure Mazepin's new F1 chassis will make a difference

Live: Follow Belgian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Belgian GP practice as it happens

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.