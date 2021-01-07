Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren explains how Norris has grown as F1 driver

shares
comments
McLaren explains how Norris has grown as F1 driver
By:

McLaren has revealed the ways that Lando Norris has grown as a Formula 1 driver – even though he arrived in the sport with some great traits already.

Norris is heading in to this third season with McLaren in 2021, and delivered his first podium for the team at last year's season opener in Austria.

But while having made clear progress on track from his rookie campaign, it is the young Briton's off-track attitude that McLaren has been equally impressed with

Andrea Stella, McLaren's head of race operations, says that Norris' approach stands out as much as his pace.

"I think Lando is a really strong racer now," explained Stella, when asked by Motorsport.com about Norris's development since he first arrived in F1.

"I would like to add that occasionally, he has been affected by some technical problems. And Lando, one quality I really like about him is that he doesn't cry. He doesn't say: 'I had this problem and this problem, and these are the problems. I'm the best in the world. But because of this problem, I couldn't show I'm the best.'

"So we can definitely witness his growth as a racer. Also his consistency, capacity to stay on the targeted laptime, capacity to execute a certain stint duration to achieve the strategy that we plan, his tyre-management and so on. So that's the main things that we have been able to witness in terms of growth."

Read Also:

Stella says that there has been a maturity as well in terms of the car feedback that Norris has been able to give, which has come from a grown confidence in his own abilities.

"He has more awareness of himself and more awareness of the car," added Stella. "With his natural honesty when he started with us, very often Lando was saying: 'I'm not doing a good enough job there. I'm not that good in that corner.' He was very much pointing at himself.

"So I think we helped him separate what is the car, and what is the driver. Very often the driver actually needs to be more demanding with the car rather than simply thinking I need to adapt, or I'm not doing a good enough job at the corner.

"So he [Norris] has now more awareness of what should be the drivers' contribution, and what should be the car performance. Then him being able to separate them, means his feedback has become more accurate."

Related video

Ricciardo recalls panic of COVID-19 scare ahead of Russian GP

Previous article

Ricciardo recalls panic of COVID-19 scare ahead of Russian GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lando Norris
Teams McLaren
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

Penrite announces Erebus exit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Penrite announces Erebus exit

Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor

Latest news

McLaren explains how Norris has grown as F1 driver
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren explains how Norris has grown as F1 driver

Ricciardo recalls panic of COVID-19 scare ahead of Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo recalls panic of COVID-19 scare ahead of Russian GP

Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor

Motorsport Images assists Ferrari in commemorative 1000th GP celebration book
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Images assists Ferrari in commemorative 1000th GP celebration book

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

2
Formula 1

Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor

4h
3
Supercars

Davison to drive DJR Mustang next week

4
Formula 1

Ricciardo recalls panic of COVID-19 scare ahead of Russian GP

2h
5
Formula 1

F1’s iconic cars: Brabham BT52 by Giorgio Piola

Latest news

McLaren explains how Norris has grown as F1 driver
Formula 1

McLaren explains how Norris has grown as F1 driver

Ricciardo recalls panic of COVID-19 scare ahead of Russian GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo recalls panic of COVID-19 scare ahead of Russian GP

Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor
Formula 1

Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor

Motorsport Images assists Ferrari in commemorative 1000th GP celebration book
Formula 1

Motorsport Images assists Ferrari in commemorative 1000th GP celebration book

The advice for Ferrari's in-waiting F1 star from his predecessor
Formula 1

The advice for Ferrari's in-waiting F1 star from his predecessor

Latest videos

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review 08:11
Formula 1
23h

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi 06:15
Formula 1
Jan 4, 2021

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 2020 03:47
Formula 1
Dec 31, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 2020

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive 06:35
Formula 1
Dec 30, 2020

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive

Happy Holidays from The Team! 01:14
Formula 1
Dec 24, 2020

Happy Holidays from The Team!

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.