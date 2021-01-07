Norris is heading in to this third season with McLaren in 2021, and delivered his first podium for the team at last year's season opener in Austria.

But while having made clear progress on track from his rookie campaign, it is the young Briton's off-track attitude that McLaren has been equally impressed with

Andrea Stella, McLaren's head of race operations, says that Norris' approach stands out as much as his pace.

"I think Lando is a really strong racer now," explained Stella, when asked by Motorsport.com about Norris's development since he first arrived in F1.

"I would like to add that occasionally, he has been affected by some technical problems. And Lando, one quality I really like about him is that he doesn't cry. He doesn't say: 'I had this problem and this problem, and these are the problems. I'm the best in the world. But because of this problem, I couldn't show I'm the best.'

"So we can definitely witness his growth as a racer. Also his consistency, capacity to stay on the targeted laptime, capacity to execute a certain stint duration to achieve the strategy that we plan, his tyre-management and so on. So that's the main things that we have been able to witness in terms of growth."

Stella says that there has been a maturity as well in terms of the car feedback that Norris has been able to give, which has come from a grown confidence in his own abilities.

"He has more awareness of himself and more awareness of the car," added Stella. "With his natural honesty when he started with us, very often Lando was saying: 'I'm not doing a good enough job there. I'm not that good in that corner.' He was very much pointing at himself.

"So I think we helped him separate what is the car, and what is the driver. Very often the driver actually needs to be more demanding with the car rather than simply thinking I need to adapt, or I'm not doing a good enough job at the corner.

"So he [Norris] has now more awareness of what should be the drivers' contribution, and what should be the car performance. Then him being able to separate them, means his feedback has become more accurate."

Related video