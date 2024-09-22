All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 Singapore GP

McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap

Norris lost an extra point after Ricciardo was pitted by RB and outpaced him

Mark Mann-Bryans
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella has called for the relationship between Red Bull and RB to be “addressed” after Daniel Ricciardo’s “peculiar” fastest lap at the Singapore Grand Prix stole a point away from race winner Lando Norris.

With the McLaren dominant around Marina Bay, Norris was looking at taking eight points out of Max Verstappen’s lead at the top of the drivers’ championship, having set the fastest time on lap 48.

However, that extra point was lost as Ricciardo, running at the back of the field in what increasingly appears to be his last race in Formula 1, came into the pits for a fresh set of soft tyres and went almost half a second quicker than Norris’ best effort on his final lap.

Ricciardo does not get a point as he finished outside the top 10 but, with the McLaren now clearly the fastest car on the grid, everything could count as Norris aims to close a now-52-point gap to Red Bull's Verstappen in the final six grands prix of the season.

Read Also:

While Stella did not outright accuse Red Bull and its sister team of collusion in Singapore, he said a more long-term discussion might be required about the closeness of the two squads.

“This is a big matter. You know, as soon as you invoke the sportsmanship, I think you need to approach this with a sense of responsibility, that I want to have,” he said when asked about the call.

Watch: Is Max Verstappen Ready to leave F1? - F1 Singapore GP Updates

“I don't know the facts. I just saw that RB went for the fastest lap, and they achieved it. But for me here talk about sportsmanship and so on, I think is... it would be out of place. So I think we have to take it at face value.

“They scored the fastest lap, and potentially as part of a longer-term conversation, we need to put the sport in a position in which, at any stage - being it trackside or being it factory-side - teams behave in a totally autonomous manner, because this is a constructors' championship.

“This needs to be definitely addressed. But at no point I have elements now to say RB went for the fastest lap to support the Red Bull. I just find it a little... how to say... peculiar. I did not see it coming.

“I was a little surprised that the highest priority of RB racing in Singapore was to go and score the fastest lap of the race. I think we just have to work harder to make sure that this [championship] doesn't come down to a point.

“At the same time, I have so much sympathy, support and friendship with Daniel that I'm just happy that he may add this fastest lap to his track record.”

Norris said the two teams made a “smart play” in securing the fastest lap for former McLaren team-mate Ricciardo, admitting it was the “logical thing” to do.

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner would not be drawn on the situation and said it was up to RB to explain their reasoning, although Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez revealed the team had considered pitting him to aim for the fastest time.

“I don’t know what happened there. I think the team was discussing it…so I think in the end we decided to stay as it was decided anyway. I think the team was thinking about it but in the end it didn’t happen,” he concluded.

Additional reporting by Jonathan Noble and Ronald Vording

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties
Next article Ricciardo in "much happier place" over uncertain F1 future than in 2022

Top Comments

More from
Mark Mann-Bryans
Ricciardo in "much happier place" over uncertain F1 future than in 2022

Ricciardo in "much happier place" over uncertain F1 future than in 2022

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Ricciardo in "much happier place" over uncertain F1 future than in 2022
Russell credits Mercedes transformation after “worst” Friday practice

Russell credits Mercedes transformation after “worst” Friday practice

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Russell credits Mercedes transformation after “worst” Friday practice
Hamilton hopes Verstappen ignores FIA punishment for swearing

Hamilton hopes Verstappen ignores FIA punishment for swearing

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Hamilton hopes Verstappen ignores FIA punishment for swearing
Daniel Ricciardo
More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Is Daniel Ricciardo's time in F1 up? Our writers have their say

Is Daniel Ricciardo's time in F1 up? Our writers have their say

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Is Daniel Ricciardo's time in F1 up? Our writers have their say
Daniel Ricciardo's fastest lap sure felt like a goodbye

Daniel Ricciardo's fastest lap sure felt like a goodbye

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Daniel Ricciardo's fastest lap sure felt like a goodbye
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
RB
More from
RB
Ricciardo: "Fairytale ending didn't happen" if F1 career over

Ricciardo: "Fairytale ending didn't happen" if F1 career over

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Ricciardo: "Fairytale ending didn't happen" if F1 career over
Ricciardo after miserable Singapore qualifying: 'Bring Piquet back!'

Ricciardo after miserable Singapore qualifying: 'Bring Piquet back!'

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Ricciardo after miserable Singapore qualifying: 'Bring Piquet back!'
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

Latest news

Is Daniel Ricciardo's time in F1 up? Our writers have their say

Is Daniel Ricciardo's time in F1 up? Our writers have their say

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Is Daniel Ricciardo's time in F1 up? Our writers have their say
IndyCar's long-awaited charter system is finally established

IndyCar's long-awaited charter system is finally established

Indy IndyCar
Nashville
IndyCar's long-awaited charter system is finally established
McLaren was “taking the p**s” in Singapore GP, says Horner

McLaren was “taking the p**s” in Singapore GP, says Horner

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
McLaren was “taking the p**s” in Singapore GP, says Horner
Why it’s time for Martin to get his gloves off in MotoGP title run-in

Why it’s time for Martin to get his gloves off in MotoGP title run-in

MGP MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Why it’s time for Martin to get his gloves off in MotoGP title run-in

Prime

Discover prime content
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
How Norris shrugged off two touches with the wall to dominate in Singapore

How Norris shrugged off two touches with the wall to dominate in Singapore

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Norris shrugged off two touches with the wall to dominate in Singapore
How F1’s tech war has transformed in 2024

How F1’s tech war has transformed in 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By GP Racing
How F1’s tech war has transformed in 2024
How F1 teams evolved the humble spring

How F1 teams evolved the humble spring

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How F1 teams evolved the humble spring
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia