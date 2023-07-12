McLaren says even more gains to come from latest F1 upgrade package
McLaren says its Formula 1 car revamp is already unlocking more development potential in its wind tunnel, as further improvements are being readied for introduction.
The Woking-based team caused a surprise at the British Grand Prix as it made the most of a raft of recent upgrades to grab a slot on the front row with Lando Norris and finish second behind race-winner Max Verstappen.
But rather than feel that this is the peak of its potential for the season, team principal Andrea Stella says that further gains are coming through the factory that can help make it even faster.
As part of its original plan, McLaren is introducing an update to the MCL60 at the Hungarian Grand Prix, and the squad says that further changes will almost certainly follow at future races too.
Speaking about the plans, team principal Andrea Stella said “For Hungary, we have some further updates that will help more from the point of view of trying to improve the race pace. These will be available to both drivers.
“But like any other team, we will carry on delivering some upgrades to the following races. And this is also thanks to the fact that, once we started redesigning the car, we kind of unlocked performance. And, through iterations, we keep seeing the aerodynamic development being quite effective.
“As soon as you see that a project is mature enough to deliver, you press the go button and you go, so there will be some more stuff coming even after Hungary.”
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
While McLaren had high hopes that its recent upgrade package would help lift its form, Stella admits that it certainly did not expect to make the size of jump that it did.
“Sometimes you actually find surprises like these upgrades that we have taken to Austria and here,” he said. “Numerically, we weren't expecting this improvement from a lap time point of view.”
And while Stella remains mindful that the British GP performance was flattered by the high-speed nature of the track, he is clear that the MCL60 has made a genuine step forward in form.
“Clearly the indications from the race are quite encouraging,” he said. “We were surprised ourselves in the first stint, to be able to keep our competitors like Ferrari and Mercedes behind. We thought they will be a problem for us in terms of pace.
“So, we have to acknowledge that the improvement seems to be genuine, even in terms of race pace.
"However, as I keep reminding you, we are at a circuit with high-speed corners, and actually here in Silverstone some of the high-speed corners appear [only] in the race while they are flat in qualifying.
“And at the same time, it was cold conditions. I keep being prudent that we may be flattering a bit the situation thanks to these conditions, but I think it's fair to acknowledge that the car seems to be more competitive in the race as well.”
Related video
How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up
Renault doesn’t back push to tweak 2026 F1 power unit rules
Russell: No reason McLaren not up there for rest of F1 season
Russell: No reason McLaren not up there for rest of F1 season Russell: No reason McLaren not up there for rest of F1 season
Norris: McLaren F1 car still “pretty terrible” in low speed
Norris: McLaren F1 car still “pretty terrible” in low speed Norris: McLaren F1 car still “pretty terrible” in low speed
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Latest news
Lamborghini SC63 LMDh car unveiled ahead of 2024 WEC, IMSA debut
Lamborghini SC63 LMDh car unveiled ahead of 2024 WEC, IMSA debut Lamborghini SC63 LMDh car unveiled ahead of 2024 WEC, IMSA debut
F1 at the limit with 24-race calendar, say team bosses
F1 at the limit with 24-race calendar, say team bosses F1 at the limit with 24-race calendar, say team bosses
NASCAR 2023 New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR 2023 New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars
The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars
How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up
How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up
Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise
Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise
The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign
The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings British Grand Prix Driver Ratings
The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton
The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.