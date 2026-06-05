McLaren shows off MCL-HY hypercar from Monaco Superyacht deck

McLaren has been building towards a return to the top of endurance racing for years. So when the moment came to formally introduce the MCL-HY to Monte Carlo ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, the British manufacturer did it the only way it could: by lashing it to the forward deck of a 73-metre superyacht.

As it glided through Port Hercule, onlookers could see the car tied down with bright yellow straps as it sported a tri-colour livery: red nose, white midsection and a black rear stabiliser fin and wing, while wearing the number seven.

This comes as the Formula 1 team is celebrating its 1000th F1 entry this race weekend, with it also marking 60 years since the team's debut at the 1966 Monaco Grand Prix.

What is the MCL-HY?

The MCL-HY is the hypercar McLaren will campaign next year in the FIA World Endurance Championship as well as Le Mans. It will also serve as the foundation for an exclusive track-only car - the MCL-HY GTR - which is currently only being offered to the most important of the manufacturer's VIP client list through the Project: Endurance programme.

This is the first time since the F1 GTR's win at Le Mans in 1995 that McLaren has built a car for such a race. And because of this, it has seemingly gone all out.

Power comes from a twin-turbo V6 race engine paired with a hybrid MGU system. It delivers 707 PS to the rear wheels. With the car only weighing 1030 kg, its power-to-weight ratio is considerable.

The race car sounds downright formidable, but the GTR is a different animal.

The mandatory hybrid system has been flung to the kerb, leaving only the twin-turbo racing engine to produce 730 PS. The engine (and car) is engineered purely for track use, so fortunately McLaren has put together a two-year ownership plan that includes driver training and behind-the-scenes access to McLaren's WEC campaign. How much, you ask? That number is yet to be confirmed.

This brings McLaren's final piece of the Triple Crown attack closer to fruition. So far, McLaren Racing has won the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500. All it requires is victory at Le Mans to complete a modern Triple Crown. With the WEC programme launching next year, it is no wonder the brand is allowing the MCL-HY time to relax on a superyacht ahead of its track debut.

Photos from Monaco GP - Friday