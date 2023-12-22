Subscribe
Formula 1
News

McLaren singles out "exceptional" Japan podium as Piastri's F1 2023 highlight

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella has singled out Oscar Piastri's Japanese Grand Prix podium as the standout performance in his rookie season.

Filip Cleeren
Author Filip Cleeren
Updated
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 3rd position, lifts his trophy on the podium

Piastri delivered one of the most impressive debut seasons in recent years, taking two podiums and a pole-to-flag win in Qatar's sprint as his McLaren team hit a purple patch of form after the summer break. 

While still some way off the race performances of his more experienced team-mate Lando Norris, who grabbed six podiums and scored over twice the number of points, the unflappable young Australian impressed with his maturity in his first year in F1. 

McLaren team principal Stella was delighted with Piastri's performances and demeanour across the whole season but singled out his maiden podium at Suzuka as the main highlight. In Japan, Piastri outqualified Norris by a tenth to take second on the grid behind poleman Max Verstappen

After ceding second to Norris at the start, Piastri drove a controlled race to third, comfortably keeping Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at arms’ length. 

According to Stella, the fact that Piastri had never seen the challenging Suzuka before made his maiden podium even more impressive. 

"On a track like Suzuka he put it in P2 on the grid, we really need to reflect for a second on the extent of this result," Stella pointed out.

"A track like Suzuka – not only is it high-speed, but it’s a very narrow track, it’s a very unforgiving track as soon as you go too wide because you have the gravel in some places. 

"In terms of speed, in terms of capacity to learn very rapidly, in terms of collaborating with his engineers and extracting the information that he needs to grow so rapidly, in terms of his own awareness of where he is in the various stages to go from: ‘I know nothing about this track, first time in a Formula 1 car' to being P2 on the grid.  

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 3rd position, celebrates with his team on arrival in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 3rd position, celebrates with his team on arrival in Parc Ferme

"And also the way he keeps himself calm, controlled – therefore always capitalising on his potential because he doesn’t create any unnecessary stress - that’s quite exceptional. And I can see why he was so successful in junior categories." 

Piastri enjoyed an extensive testing programme with a previous spec Alpine during his year on the sidelines in 2022, which helped flatten the 22-tear-old's learning curve on tracks he hadn't raced in F3 or F2, such as Qatar's Lusail circuit where he won the sprint. 

Stella felt there was always going to be a difference in performance between new and familiar tracks, especially once sprint weekends were thrown into the mix. 

"On tracks with which Oscar had a certain familiarity or on which Oscar could do FP1, FP2, FP3 sessions and the full [schedule], he was very competitive.  

“But on tracks which he had never been to before, [where] you only do a P1 and then you go and do a sprint, then you can see that the level you need to achieve to be very competitive is very high. 

"So, we are extremely pleased with the level of performance that Oscar has been able to deliver once he had a fair amount of practice, which most of the time just means three hours before you go into qualifying." 

Additional reporting by Alex Kalinauckas

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023
Next article Alonso: Aston Martin faces "tricky period" as it makes next step in F1
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Sainz "wouldn't like to start" the 2024 season without new F1 deal

Sainz "wouldn't like to start" the 2024 season without new F1 deal

Formula 1

Sainz "wouldn't like to start" the 2024 season without new F1 deal Sainz "wouldn't like to start" the 2024 season without new F1 deal

Brown: McLaren can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri

Brown: McLaren can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri

Formula 1

Brown: McLaren can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri Brown: McLaren can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Oscar Piastri
More from
Oscar Piastri
Piastri expects McLaren to be “fighting for more” in F1 2024

Piastri expects McLaren to be “fighting for more” in F1 2024

Formula 1

Piastri expects McLaren to be “fighting for more” in F1 2024 Piastri expects McLaren to be “fighting for more” in F1 2024

McLaren: Rate of F1 learning most impressive part of Piastri's "exceptional" season

McLaren: Rate of F1 learning most impressive part of Piastri's "exceptional" season

Formula 1

McLaren: Rate of F1 learning most impressive part of Piastri's "exceptional" season McLaren: Rate of F1 learning most impressive part of Piastri's "exceptional" season

How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble

How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble

McLaren
More from
McLaren
How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023

How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023 How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023

Brown: "Empowering" Stella leads by example at McLaren F1 team

Brown: "Empowering" Stella leads by example at McLaren F1 team

Formula 1

Brown: "Empowering" Stella leads by example at McLaren F1 team Brown: "Empowering" Stella leads by example at McLaren F1 team

McLaren won't create false expectations for F1 2024 for risk of "violent" reality

McLaren won't create false expectations for F1 2024 for risk of "violent" reality

Formula 1

McLaren won't create false expectations for F1 2024 for risk of "violent" reality McLaren won't create false expectations for F1 2024 for risk of "violent" reality

Latest news

Williams and Sauber reveal 2024 F1 launch plans

Williams and Sauber reveal 2024 F1 launch plans

F1 Formula 1

Williams and Sauber reveal 2024 F1 launch plans Williams and Sauber reveal 2024 F1 launch plans

Lindsay Brewer joins Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Lindsay Brewer joins Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

IndL Indy NXT
Laguna

Lindsay Brewer joins Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Lindsay Brewer joins Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

How Bagnaia made MotoGP history in Ducati's Red Bull-esque 2023

How Bagnaia made MotoGP history in Ducati's Red Bull-esque 2023

MGP MotoGP

How Bagnaia made MotoGP history in Ducati's Red Bull-esque 2023 How Bagnaia made MotoGP history in Ducati's Red Bull-esque 2023

Alonso: Aston Martin faces "tricky period" as it makes next step in F1

Alonso: Aston Martin faces "tricky period" as it makes next step in F1

F1 Formula 1

Alonso: Aston Martin faces "tricky period" as it makes next step in F1 Alonso: Aston Martin faces "tricky period" as it makes next step in F1

How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023

How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023 How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023

The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1

The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1 The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1

How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023

How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023 How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023

The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti

The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe