Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / First look: Mercedes to debut new F1 front wing in Austin Next / The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above
Formula 1 / United States GP News

McLaren to debut innovative dynamic F1 sponsor logos

McLaren’s Formula 1 cars will run with innovative new dynamic sponsorship logos from this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
McLaren to debut innovative dynamic F1 sponsor logos

As part of an exclusive deal that the Woking-based squad has signed with British company Seamless Digital, both McLaren cars will run with the new technology in practice sessions for the remainder of the season.

The dynamic panels, which are fitted in sections along either side of the cockpit and will be clearly visible from onboard cameras, allow the team to change the branding on the car as it chooses.

This offers unique scope for outfits to run with several different sponsors throughout a weekend – and the changes can take place in an instant even when the car is out on track.

McLaren’s pioneering use of the technology is a first in motorsport and, as part of its agreement, the team has the right to use it in its other racing activities.

The digital panels have been in development for years but it is only now that the technology has advanced enough, especially the weight not being a deterrent, that the door has opened for them to be used in F1.

McLaren’s executive director of Brands & Marketing Louise McEwan believed that the dynamic panels could spark a revolution in terms of possibilities for teams and sponsors.

McLaren announcement Android 5G

McLaren announcement Android 5G

Photo by: McLaren

“We are pleased to work with Seamless Digital to debut one of the most exciting innovations in digital advertising technology,” she said.

“Being able to rotate different brands on our cars is a game-changer in this space and we are looking forward to seeing the impact this has on the wider industry.”

Mark Turner, the founder and CEO, Seamless Digital, added: “We are delighted to be able to unveil this technology which represents the next step in the future of motorsport marketing.

“Being able to change branding in real-time on a Formula 1 car will give greater flexibility and value to teams and partners. Our technology enables more creative options for brands to communicate situationally relevant messages.

“We have found the perfect partner in McLaren who share our ambition for innovation and breaking convention as pioneers in the fields of technology.

“We believe this is just the beginning of flexible on car branding and motor racing assets.

“By ensuring the technology works on a Formula 1 car we have already cracked the toughest place to innovate and are set to disrupt advertising across F1, motorsport, golf, US sports and ultimately, wider more mainstream use.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

First look: Mercedes to debut new F1 front wing in Austin
Previous article

First look: Mercedes to debut new F1 front wing in Austin
Next article

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above United States GP Prime
Formula 1

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Porsche's Formula 1 plans not dead, says FIA
Formula 1

Porsche's Formula 1 plans not dead, says FIA

How an idea to help save Manor fuelled F1's latest sponsor revolution
Formula 1

How an idea to help save Manor fuelled F1's latest sponsor revolution

McLaren More from
McLaren
McLaren expects Alpine to keep Piastri until end of F1 season
Formula 1

McLaren expects Alpine to keep Piastri until end of F1 season

McLaren reveals F1 FP1 sessions for IndyCar aces Palou, O’Ward
Formula 1

McLaren reveals F1 FP1 sessions for IndyCar aces Palou, O’Ward

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Leclerc: Ferrari must focus on improving "Sunday execution" in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari must focus on improving "Sunday execution" in 2023

Charles Leclerc says his Ferrari team has to focus on improving its “Sunday execution” heading into the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Marquez "having a hard time" with Honda MotoGP bike in Malaysia
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez "having a hard time" with Honda MotoGP bike in Malaysia

Marc Marquez says he is "having a hard time" riding the Honda and third is "not a real position" for him following Friday practice at the MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix.

Haas: New F1 title sponsor will allow team to reach budget cap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas: New F1 title sponsor will allow team to reach budget cap

Haas will be able to operate at the level of the Formula 1 budget cap from 2023 thanks to its new title sponsor, according to Gunther Steiner.

Bagnaia 'pissed off' after jeopardising Q2 hopes in Malaysia MotoGP practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia 'pissed off' after jeopardising Q2 hopes in Malaysia MotoGP practice

MotoGP championship leader Francesco Bagnaia admits his decision not to run fresh tyres at the end of Malaysian Grand Prix FP1 “pisses me off” as it jeopardised his Q2 hopes.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Prime

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
18 h
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger Prime

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Prime

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs.

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Prime

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy Prime

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

OPINION: The FIA revealed this week that Red Bull breached Formula 1's cost cap, throwing the team into controversy. But why did its calculation put it several million dollars below the cost cap limit when the FIA deemed it to be over? And what will the governing body do as a sanction? What happens next could have vital implications for the very future of the world championship

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1 Prime

The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1

OPINION: After Spa and Abu Dhabi in 2021, Formula 1 has another saga to address after the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. And it’s one that centres on the decisions of motorsport’s governing body, which is having what good it does do damaged in the court of public opinion. Here are some steps that would address this and hopefully satisfy all parties

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
How to relieve Formula 1's extreme wet-weather caution Prime

How to relieve Formula 1's extreme wet-weather caution

With three Formula 1 races having been disrupted by rain so far this season, the series has been made to look excessively cautious in the way it dealt with wet conditions. But what can be done to alleviate disruption like that which was seen in Suzuka?

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller  Prime

Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller 

After a wet couple of Formula 1 rounds in Singapore and Japan, it is timely that PAT SYMONDS investigates the true effect of weather on car performance in F1

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.