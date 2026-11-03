Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP
McLaren to introduce 2027 F1 front wing at Brazil GP
McLaren will further update its 2026 car at Interlagos, with parts that should carry over to next year’s challenger
Ben Vinel
Published: Nov 3, 2026, 4:43 PM
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Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
McLaren will introduce upgrades to its MCL40 Formula 1 car at this weekend’s Brazil Grand Prix, featuring a front wing concept which is expected to feature on its 2027 challenger.
The team had surged to the front when it substantially updated the MCL40 in Hungary, with Lando Norris winning that race and the following one at Zandvoort, but it has since slipped back in the pecking order despite introducing another comprehensive upgrade package in Baku and further new parts in Austin.
McLaren had the fourth-quickest car in the last four qualifying sessions, with a 0.511s deficit to pole position and a 0.236s gap to the third-fastest challenger on average, but is still working away at improving the MCL40 – with an eye on 2027.
“We’ve got some updates coming to the car across the front wing, rear wing and some floor components as part of our normal development cycle,” said Peter Prodromou, chief technical officer, aerodynamics. “The aim is to make up ground, improve our performance over the remaining races and build momentum into next year.
“Sao Paulo has been a good circuit for us in the past and is a fairly representative track, so we’re hopeful these upgrades can help us take another step towards the front.
Peter Prodromou, McLaren Technical Director Aerodynamics
Photo by: McLaren
“The season isn't over yet: these upgrades are designed to improve the car now and help us in our fight for third in the championship. While the learning we take from these upgrades will feed into next year’s development, we also expect to carry over the concept of the new front wing into the launch specification of next year’s car.”
McLaren has a 17-point deficit to third-placed Red Bull but has scored just 59 points to its rival’s 152 across the last five rounds.
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The Mexican race was still encouraging, with Norris taking fifth just 12 seconds adrift of race winner Max Verstappen, yet the reigning world champion wasn’t optimistic for the next few rounds.
“If we look at Baku and stuff, I think we're still going to be struggling for pace,” he said on Sunday evening. “So we need to improve the car in certain tracks and certain areas still a lot more.
“Today it was good, but I'm not convinced that if we go back to the tracks we struggled at we'd be good all of a sudden. It's just today suited us, but I don't want to rely on a bit of hope and luck on performance.
“We know what we need to improve on, it just takes time, and hopefully we can have a better day in Brazil.”
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