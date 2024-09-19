McLaren to run heritage-inspired F1 livery in Singapore GP

McLaren has revealed its second special 'Legend Reborn' retro livery of the season ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Woking-based outfit has worked with sponsor OKX to create a bespoke series of paint schemes that helped celebrate the team's iconic MP4 livery from 1981 to 1996.

With the team having run an Ayrton Senna-inspired livery at the Monaco Grand Prix, its Singapore revamp harks back to the era when the car's trademark look revolved around its red-and-white Marlboro sponsorship.

But rather than running in the red colours, the MP4-38 will stick with its papaya orange.

As well as the heritage design, the car will feature the names of the 13 iconic MP4 drivers – including Senna, Alain Prost and Niki Lauda – around the cockpit.

The team is due to reveal the actual new colours on the car on Thursday evening in Singapore.

McLaren Racing's chief marketing officer Louise McEwen said the Singapore design also follows in a tradition of doing special for F1's original night race: "It is fantastic to bring back our third bespoke livery in Singapore with OKX.

"Legend Reborn is a great way to celebrate and honour our iconic history, in a way that unites fans old and new.

"Following on from this year's Senna campaign, this livery further embodies our partnership with OKX as we continue to deliver unique storytelling campaigns for McLaren fans and OKX customers globally."