Subscribe
Formula 1 McLaren livery unveil
News

McLaren urges F1 action over ‘serious’ Red Bull/AlphaTauri concerns

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has urged the FIA and Formula 1 chiefs to make it a priority to address “serious” concerns about the fairness of Red Bull and AlphaTauri’s closer ties.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated
Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

As part of a push to improve the fortunes of the soon-to-be-renamed AlphaTauri squad, owner Red Bull has revamped its leadership and is making infrastructure changes.

Part of that will involve AlphaTauri taking more customer parts from Red Bull, and a ramping up of its presence on its parent team’s Milton Keynes campus.

Brown has expressed worries before about the extent of the partnership, and he thinks it is a matter that requires utmost attention from series bosses.

“The thing I would like to see us as a sport focus is where we sit on the regulation side [with] the A/B team co-ownership,” said Brown, speaking at the launch of his squad’s 2024 livery.

“I believe it’s a serious issue for the fairness of the sport, for the fans. That’s why it’s pretty much not allowed in any other form of major sport.  

“I’d like to see us, as an industry, focus on that before it gets to a level of being where Formula 1 once was, which is very out of balance because people are playing by the rules, but a different set of rules.”

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04, leads Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04, leads Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Brown said that his worries about the situation had increased amid rumours that the entire AlphaTauri operation could move away from its current Italian base to be closer to Red Bull.

“AlphaTauri is, from what I understand, moving to the UK, which I think will benefit both teams,” he added.

“So this A/B team and co-ownership, which is a whole other level of A/B team, is a big concern to ours for the health of the sport, and the fairness of the sport.

“When these [team co-operation rules] were put in place, the sport was in a different place. We had a huge gap between people like ourselves, who had huge budgets, and smaller teams. Now everybody's pretty much at the cap, if not at the cap.

“So I think everyone's playing with the same size of bat, to use a baseball term, and therefore that's not necessary.

“But it might give someone an unfair advantage, and I think that's something we need to tackle with the sport quickly.”

FIA and F1 relations 

Brown’s call for action comes against the backdrop of strained relations between the FIA on one side and the teams on the other in the wake of some controversial actions of the governing body’s president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

This included the FIA’s decision before Christmas to go public with a probe into a potential conflict of interest involving Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and wife Susie, before abandoning it on the grounds of no evidence 48 hours later.

That action has opened the door for potential legal action from the Wolffs, who were hugely critical about the reputational damage they suffered from the FIA’s actions. 

Brown said he hoped that the FIA and the F1 could work together better in the future.

“As far as the FIA and Formula 1 [leadership is concerned], we just would like to see that relationship progress in a more unified way,” he said.

“I think they both want to do what’s best for the sport, which is a great place to be centred.”

Asked about any fallout from the Wolff incident, Brown said: “We’ve not heard anything since.

“We had never, ever officially or unofficially – because I see some people have chosen their words carefully – we never spoke with anyone at all about the Toto/Susie situation.

“We’re a big supporter of the F1 Academy and we’re excited to be part of it. I’ve known Susie a long time, she’s very high integrity. So, we have no concerns.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Brown "confident" McLaren can keep Norris long-term despite Red Bull interest
Next article Las Vegas GP keeps 10pm slot as FIA reveals 2024 F1 start times
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Changed Albon will get even better in F1, says Williams boss Vowles

Changed Albon will get even better in F1, says Williams boss Vowles

Formula 1

Changed Albon will get even better in F1, says Williams boss Vowles Changed Albon will get even better in F1, says Williams boss Vowles

Haas reveals double shakedown plans for 2024 F1 car

Haas reveals double shakedown plans for 2024 F1 car

Formula 1

Haas reveals double shakedown plans for 2024 F1 car Haas reveals double shakedown plans for 2024 F1 car

The end-of-straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache

The end-of-straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The end-of-straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache The end-of-straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache

Latest news

Alex Palou’s 2023 championship form “resets the bar” - Will Power

Alex Palou’s 2023 championship form “resets the bar” - Will Power

Indy IndyCar

Alex Palou’s 2023 championship form “resets the bar” - Will Power Alex Palou’s 2023 championship form “resets the bar” - Will Power

American Max Esterson graduates to F3 with Jenzer

American Max Esterson graduates to F3 with Jenzer

F3 FIA F3

American Max Esterson graduates to F3 with Jenzer American Max Esterson graduates to F3 with Jenzer

Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60

Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
McLaren livery unveil

Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60 Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60

Porsche hopes 963 engine redesign is approved for Le Mans

Porsche hopes 963 engine redesign is approved for Le Mans

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Porsche hopes 963 engine redesign is approved for Le Mans Porsche hopes 963 engine redesign is approved for Le Mans

Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60

Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
McLaren livery unveil

Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60 Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60

Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties

Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties

How Hamilton and Mercedes are plotting their course back to the top in F1

How Hamilton and Mercedes are plotting their course back to the top in F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Hamilton and Mercedes are plotting their course back to the top in F1 How Hamilton and Mercedes are plotting their course back to the top in F1

The end-of-straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache

The end-of-straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The end-of-straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache The end-of-straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe