McLaren won't get carried away given Red Bull's F1 Miami struggles
McLaren won't get too carried away after its Miami Formula 1 win as it will need another upgrade package to challenge Red Bull consistently, says team boss Andrea Stella.
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Photo by: Erik Junius
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
How the mutual faith between Norris and McLaren F1 is finally paying off
The real game-changing aspect of McLaren’s Miami F1 upgrades
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke
Latest news
The big question F1 Academy faces as pecking order begins to form
WRC Portugal: Ogier back in front after Tanak suffers puncture
How best-ever Miami GP defied fears over a Vegas F1 hangover
WRC Promoter sets “clear roadmap” for 2026 USA event
Prime
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments