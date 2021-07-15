Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround Next / Alfa Romeo explains reasons behind yearly review plan
Formula 1 / 2022 F1 car unveil News

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown tests positive for COVID-19

By:

McLaren CEO Zak Brown, and two further members of his Formula 1 team, have tested positive for coronavirus.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown tests positive for COVID-19

Just the day before track action begins for the British Grand Prix, the McLaren outfit confirmed that Brown and the other team employees had been detected during the pre-event screening programme.

The team members are now all isolating according to the British government guidelines.

In a statement McLaren said that the three cases were not connected, and that its operations for the British Grand Prix were unaffected.

Brown tweeted on Thursday that he would be following the British GP from his house.

“Following our team’s pre-event testing for the British GP, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19,” he said.

“I’ve notified all my close contacts and isolating in accordance with govt guidelines. I’ll still be connected to and supporting the team safely from home.”

Brown spent last weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and was at a film premiere in London on Wednesday. He had been due to drive Mario Andretti’s 1978 Lotus 79 in a 70th anniversary British Grand Prix demonstration at Silverstone this weekend.

F1 has operated a strict COVID-19 testing procedure for all paddock personnel since the racing resumed last July and has successfully managed to keep a lid on any outbreaks.

However, with infection rates in the United Kingdom higher than anywhere else in Europe, this weekend’s British Grand Prix was always going to pose a bigger threat for potential trouble.

The British GP is forming part of the UK government’s Events Research Programme, so will have a capacity crowd.

Silverstone boss Stuart Pringle has said that the idea is for this weekend’s Silverstone race to feel like a pre-covid gathering in a bid to better understand the risks of transmission at large sporting events.

“So, we are legally allowed to run a normal looking and feeling event,” Pringle said. “Because that's the purpose of the research. To see what happens, to learn the lessons.

“What the government is seeking to do is to have a weapon in its armoury that it can deploy later in the year - particularly in the winter, when one might expect a resurgence of a virus - in order to keep sports events running.”

 

shares
comments

Related video

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround

Previous article

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround

Next article

Alfa Romeo explains reasons behind yearly review plan

Alfa Romeo explains reasons behind yearly review plan
Load comments

Trending

1
Supercars

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars

2
MotoGP

Vinales’ MotoGP future “at a standstill” following Yamaha exit

3
Vintage

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours

4
Supercars

Supercars postpones Sydney SuperNight

10 h
5
MotoGP

Mir: Lack of Suzuki MotoGP progress unrelated to Brivio exit

Latest news
Alfa Romeo explains reasons behind yearly review plan
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo explains reasons behind yearly review plan

22m
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown tests positive for COVID-19

1 h
Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround
Formula 1

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround

1 h
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime
Formula 1

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

2 h
How Williams has tamed its peaky F1 car
Formula 1

How Williams has tamed its peaky F1 car

3 h
Latest videos
Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP 01:37
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final 00:53
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

F1 ready to act as Hamilton Commission report released 01:33
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

F1 ready to act as Hamilton Commission report released

Formula 1: Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull set-up 00:49
Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021

Formula 1: Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull set-up

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments 06:00
Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Alfa Romeo explains reasons behind yearly review plan
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo explains reasons behind yearly review plan

Ben Sulayem on what he would do as FIA president
General

Ben Sulayem on what he would do as FIA president

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime
Formula 1

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Trending Today

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars

Vinales’ MotoGP future “at a standstill” following Yamaha exit
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales’ MotoGP future “at a standstill” following Yamaha exit

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours
Video Inside
Vintage Vintage

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours

Supercars postpones Sydney SuperNight
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Supercars postpones Sydney SuperNight

Mir: Lack of Suzuki MotoGP progress unrelated to Brivio exit
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: Lack of Suzuki MotoGP progress unrelated to Brivio exit

Kevin Magnussen completes first pre-Le Mans test alongside father
Le Mans Le Mans

Kevin Magnussen completes first pre-Le Mans test alongside father

Motorsport Games signs agreement to bring official IndyCar game to market
General General

Motorsport Games signs agreement to bring official IndyCar game to market

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
2 h
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lawrence Stroll is a man who likes getting what he wants. And, right now, what he wants above all else is to turn his Aston Martin Formula 1 team into winners and world champions.

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says Luke Smith.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Prime

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Motorsport.com picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder.

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021
Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Prime

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Silverstone will be the first trial of Formula 1's new sprint race format on Saturday, which sets the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix. But one key decision means the history books will be unnecessarily warped for this and other repeat experiments.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2021
On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell Prime

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell

Over 30 years ago an exciting young French talent not only swept to the Formula 3000 title but rocked F1 with Tyrrell too. Charles Bradley reminisces with Jean Alesi on 1989…

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021

Latest news

Alfa Romeo explains reasons behind yearly review plan
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo explains reasons behind yearly review plan

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown tests positive for COVID-19

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.