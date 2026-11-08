Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

McLaren’s 2027-spec front wing is making its F1 car more predictable

At Interlagos, McLaren introduced the front wing concept it will use early on with next year’s challenger – and it is making the current car easier to drive

Ben Vinel Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 8, 2026, 12:07 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella says the 2027-spec front wing concept introduced on the MCL40 at Formula 1’s Brazilian Grand Prix has improved the car’s driveability and predictability.

The Woking-based outfit launched an upgrade package at Interlagos - featuring not just this front wing but also a rear wing, a beam wing and new floor furniture - after McLaren lost ground to Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull in the last couple of months.

Lando Norris took pole at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, with team-mate Oscar Piastri down in 12th, but heavy rain meant this wasn’t representative of the updates’ impact. The practice sessions, however, took place on a dry track, allowing for a deeper understanding of the new parts.

“Normally, the upgrades that we have taken trackside did not affect the driveability of the car, they were just aimed at increasing the load,” Stella said. “But in this case, let me say that especially for the front wing, we were also aiming to start addressing the fact that the car needs to be just more drivable, not only more loaded.

“We are relatively happy that the wing behaves as expected. Based on the comments of the drivers and the data that we measure, we see that this seems to have made the driveability a little bit easier.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

“Between the driveability of the car being a bit easier and having an easy car to drive, there's still quite a lot to bridge; we are looking at that for next year's car. And it's encouraging that the upgrades that we are bringing – they are precursor to what will be next year's car – have worked as expected.”

Further updates are expected at the next grand prix in two weeks’ time: “There will be some new parts in Vegas,” Stella announced.

“All the components kind of want to talk to each other, and these additional components that we have in Vegas will obviously be adapted to the flow generated by the front wing. But the front wing, in terms of improving the driveability, the predictability of the car, was the major component.

“So we are going to add some more aerodynamic efficiency, but I don't expect a significant change in the behaviour of the car; to have that, we need to look more into next year.”

As far as Sunday’s Sao Paulo race is concerned, Stella is unsure whether polesitter Norris can hold on to his advantage. The Italian did describe his driver as a ‘rainmaster’ following his qualifying feat, but admitted that Russell probably was intrinsically quicker in Q3 – and if conditions turned out to be dry after all, that wouldn’t favour McLaren.

“If it was in dry conditions, based on practice, Mercedes seemed to be a step ahead,” he said. “[Kimi] Antonelli was very quick in practice. Difficult to say for Russell because he started his run very fast and then he degraded. But despite the improvements we have made to the car, at the moment we are not yet in condition to say that we entered the race with the best race pace.”

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article The wet-weather challenges thrown up by Brazilian GP qualifying

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Ben Vinel





F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Brazilian GP



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



2 h



F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Brazilian GP





Lewis Hamilton set for new penalty, will start F1 Brazilian GP from back of grid



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



18 h



Lewis Hamilton set for new penalty, will start F1 Brazilian GP from back of grid





You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi



Formula 1



Azerbaijan GP



You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

More from

McLaren





"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap





F1 Brazilian GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



14 h



F1 Brazilian GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch





McLaren’s upgrade is "a pleasant surprise" – but will it stay on the car in Brazil?



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



McLaren’s upgrade is "a pleasant surprise" – but will it stay on the car in Brazil?

Latest news





Kyle Busch Remembered: Winning two NASCAR Cup championships at Homestead



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



Kyle Busch Remembered: Winning two NASCAR Cup championships at Homestead





McLaren’s 2027-spec front wing is making its F1 car more predictable



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



7 min



McLaren’s 2027-spec front wing is making its F1 car more predictable





The wet-weather challenges thrown up by Brazilian GP qualifying



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



1 h



The wet-weather challenges thrown up by Brazilian GP qualifying





Farewell from WEC: Alpine A424 meets historic A442B predecessor



WEC



WEC WEC



Monza



1 h



Farewell from WEC: Alpine A424 meets historic A442B predecessor

Feature

Discover prime content





"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



By Stuart Codling



"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Brazilian GP



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Brazilian GP





How F1’s rules got to be so complex



Formula 1



By Pat Symonds



How F1’s rules got to be so complex





A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?



Formula 1



By Ronald Vording



A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe