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McLaren’s Oscar Piastri conquers the dirt in F1 and MotoGP crossover

Oscar Piastri takes on MotoGP’s Pedro Acosta in an epic dirt buggy showdown for Quad Lock's Young Guns 2

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Oct 15, 2026, 9:35 AM

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If there's one thing we know about modern Formula 1 drivers, it's that they hate losing. It doesn't matter if it's the Monaco Grand Prix, a round of F1 on their sim rigs, or a dirt buggy race against a MotoGP rider - they are going to absolutely send it.

That competitive streak was on full display when Quad Lock decided to reunite McLaren's Oscar Piastri and MotoGP sensation Pedro Acosta for Young Guns Part 2. Trading in their multi-million-dollar race machines for identical Segway Super Villain off-road buggies, the two global motorsport stars hit the Monti MX track on the French Riviera to settle a score from their first go-karting challenge back in 2024.

A four-wheeled safety net

While Piastri dominated the original karting challenge on his home turf of asphalt, the dirt track at Monti MX presented a totally different beast. With massive jumps, deep ruts, and slippery corners, you'd think Acosta - a guy who wrestles 300-horsepower motorcycles for a living - would have a clear advantage.

Acosta certainly felt more comfortable with the buggies' safety features compared to his usual two-wheeled rocket ships.

"I feel too safe. Like, if I flip, I will not hit my head with the ground, you know?" the MotoGP star joked, noting that a four-point harness and a rollcage is a massive upgrade from a leather suit and a helmet.

Piastri, on the other hand, was just glad he didn't have to balance the vehicle.

"I feel like the fact it's still on four wheels is good for me. Fact it's on dirt, and that I've never driven on dirt... that's not in my thing," Piastri admitted before the race.

The grand prix finale

Hosted by adventure rider and TV presenter Charley Boorman, the competition consisted of a sprint, a speed trap, and a final two-lap Grand Prix.

Piastri quickly proved that he’s a fast learner, taking both the sprint race and the speed trap challenges. But the real drama unfolded during the final Grand Prix event, where Acosta pushed a little too hard trying to make up ground.

"I make a mistake going down to the first hairpin, and then I was just trying to recover the time that I lost, and I was close enough to kill myself," Acosta laughed, recounting a terrifying, high-speed launch off a jump. "I was really close to flip the car to the front".

Piastri, displaying the ice-cold, smooth driving style that has earned him nine F1 Grand Prix wins, stayed perfectly calm. He crossed the line with a 1:53 lap time, beating Acosta’s wild 1:54 run to claim the overall Young Guns crown.

What's next?

With Piastri taking the win, the natural question is how the two stars will settle the tiebreaker in a potential Young Guns Part 3.

Acosta, eager to level the playing field, suggested the easiest way to win is to put them both on two wheels next time. But Piastri immediately shut down any hopes of seeing him on a dirt bike.

"I think McLaren will not be so happy if we go for it," Acosta joked, with Piastri adding, "No, I don't think so," with a smile, preferring to keep his racing contract intact. "I still open for four-wheel challenge, but we'll have to keep doing Young Guns Part 3 to try if I see if I win something," Acosta concluded.

For now, the score is settled. If you want to see exactly how much air a MotoGP rider can catch in a side-by-side buggy before nearly rolling it, you can catch the full Young Guns 2 showdown on Quad Lock's YouTube channel.

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