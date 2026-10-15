Formula 1 Singapore GP
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri conquers the dirt in F1 and MotoGP crossover
Oscar Piastri takes on MotoGP’s Pedro Acosta in an epic dirt buggy showdown for Quad Lock's Young Guns 2
Rahaan Mazumder
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 9:35 AM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Outside the Paddock
Motorsport culture beyond the track. Driver lifestyle, fashion, travel, design and the stories that make racing more than a sport.
If there's one thing we know about modern Formula 1 drivers, it's that they hate losing. It doesn't matter if it's the Monaco Grand Prix, a round of F1 on their sim rigs, or a dirt buggy race against a MotoGP rider - they are going to absolutely send it.
That competitive streak was on full display when Quad Lock decided to reunite McLaren's Oscar Piastri and MotoGP sensation Pedro Acosta for Young Guns Part 2. Trading in their multi-million-dollar race machines for identical Segway Super Villain off-road buggies, the two global motorsport stars hit the Monti MX track on the French Riviera to settle a score from their first go-karting challenge back in 2024.
A four-wheeled safety net
While Piastri dominated the original karting challenge on his home turf of asphalt, the dirt track at Monti MX presented a totally different beast. With massive jumps, deep ruts, and slippery corners, you'd think Acosta - a guy who wrestles 300-horsepower motorcycles for a living - would have a clear advantage.
Acosta certainly felt more comfortable with the buggies' safety features compared to his usual two-wheeled rocket ships.
"I feel too safe. Like, if I flip, I will not hit my head with the ground, you know?" the MotoGP star joked, noting that a four-point harness and a rollcage is a massive upgrade from a leather suit and a helmet.
Piastri, on the other hand, was just glad he didn't have to balance the vehicle.
"I feel like the fact it's still on four wheels is good for me. Fact it's on dirt, and that I've never driven on dirt... that's not in my thing," Piastri admitted before the race.
The grand prix finale
Hosted by adventure rider and TV presenter Charley Boorman, the competition consisted of a sprint, a speed trap, and a final two-lap Grand Prix.
Piastri quickly proved that he’s a fast learner, taking both the sprint race and the speed trap challenges. But the real drama unfolded during the final Grand Prix event, where Acosta pushed a little too hard trying to make up ground.
"I make a mistake going down to the first hairpin, and then I was just trying to recover the time that I lost, and I was close enough to kill myself," Acosta laughed, recounting a terrifying, high-speed launch off a jump. "I was really close to flip the car to the front".
Piastri, displaying the ice-cold, smooth driving style that has earned him nine F1 Grand Prix wins, stayed perfectly calm. He crossed the line with a 1:53 lap time, beating Acosta’s wild 1:54 run to claim the overall Young Guns crown.
What's next?
With Piastri taking the win, the natural question is how the two stars will settle the tiebreaker in a potential Young Guns Part 3.
Acosta, eager to level the playing field, suggested the easiest way to win is to put them both on two wheels next time. But Piastri immediately shut down any hopes of seeing him on a dirt bike.
"I think McLaren will not be so happy if we go for it," Acosta joked, with Piastri adding, "No, I don't think so," with a smile, preferring to keep his racing contract intact. "I still open for four-wheel challenge, but we'll have to keep doing Young Guns Part 3 to try if I see if I win something," Acosta concluded.
For now, the score is settled. If you want to see exactly how much air a MotoGP rider can catch in a side-by-side buggy before nearly rolling it, you can catch the full Young Guns 2 showdown on Quad Lock's YouTube channel.
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article George Russell targets US race for looming Mercedes engine grid penalty
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Rahaan Mazumder
Christian Horner clears air on “dream job” Ferrari rumours and sets return terms
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Christian Horner clears air on “dream job” Ferrari rumours and sets return terms
Christian Horner “wasn’t given a reason” for his “painful” Red Bull exit after Dietrich Mateschitz’s death
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Christian Horner “wasn’t given a reason” for his “painful” Red Bull exit after Dietrich Mateschitz’s death
Kimi Antonelli hit with a major pre-race scare in Singapore
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Kimi Antonelli hit with a major pre-race scare in Singapore
More from
Oscar Piastri
Why McLaren cannot fix its F1 car handling until 2027
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Why McLaren cannot fix its F1 car handling until 2027
Oscar Piastri on his Singapore puncture: “Ironically, it probably helped”
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Oscar Piastri on his Singapore puncture: “Ironically, it probably helped”
Why Monza remains F1's eternal test of team bonds
Formula 1
Italian GP
Why Monza remains F1's eternal test of team bonds
More from
McLaren
The six drivers doing double duty in Portimao GTWCE and Barcelona WEC this weekend
WEC
WEC
Barcelona
18 h
The six drivers doing double duty in Portimao GTWCE and Barcelona WEC this weekend
Andrea Stella praises Lando Norris for reaction to Singapore GP sprint clash
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Andrea Stella praises Lando Norris for reaction to Singapore GP sprint clash
How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence
Latest news
Pedro Acosta: "I'm going to Ducati to learn from Marc Marquez, not to beat him on same bike"
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Indonesian GP
43 min
Pedro Acosta: "I'm going to Ducati to learn from Marc Marquez, not to beat him on same bike"
Rwanda turns to F1 as it moves forward from a chequered past
Formula 1
Rwanda turns to F1 as it moves forward from a chequered past
Christian Horner admits that F1 rivalry with Toto Wolff became "theatre"
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1 1 h
Christian Horner admits that F1 rivalry with Toto Wolff became "theatre"
Spire, Chris Gabehart reject Joe Gibbs Racing premise on deleted texts
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
7 h
Spire, Chris Gabehart reject Joe Gibbs Racing premise on deleted texts
Feature
Discover prime content
Rwanda turns to F1 as it moves forward from a chequered past
Formula 1
By Filip Cleeren
Rwanda turns to F1 as it moves forward from a chequered past
Christian Horner's inside story of how Red Bull built its own F1 engine
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Christian Horner's inside story of how Red Bull built its own F1 engine
Exclusive video: Christian Horner interview on his Red Bull exit, Mercedes rivalry and more
Formula 1
By Autosport
Exclusive video: Christian Horner interview on his Red Bull exit, Mercedes rivalry and more
Why Mercedes' latest 2026 F1 update is no downgrade
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Mercedes' latest 2026 F1 update is no downgrade
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe