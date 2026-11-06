Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

McLaren’s upgrade is "a pleasant surprise" – but will it stay on the car in Brazil?

Lando Norris went fastest in first practice at Sao Paulo and said McLaren’s latest package "seems to have given what we hoped for" in smoothing off some of the MCL40’s rough edges

Stuart Codling

Published: Nov 6, 2026, 9:49 PM

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Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

After one of the most turbulent world championship defences since Jenson Button in 2010, Lando Norris gave McLaren’s latest batch of car upgrades a cautious thumbs-up on the Friday of the Sao Paulo GP. Norris topped the first practice session, edging out Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli by 0.082s, and was among the quickest in terms of average pace on his long runs through FP2.

"Certainly FP1 was a little bit of a surprise, a pleasant surprise," said Norris.

"FP2, I think we seemed to struggle a little bit more compared to the Mercedes, just two tenths off on every lap basically. But relative to some of the others, I think we seem pretty good.

"The upgrades, even though I had half and then half, and we're going to put everything together for tomorrow, the upgrades also seem to have given what we hoped for, I would say. So I think it's been a good day in terms of getting through the run plan and also a good day for relative performance."

The feedback from both race drivers this season has focused on how much effort is required to wring a fast lap out of the MCL40: it’s a car which really has to be taken by the scruff of the neck. Not only does that militate against achieving the consistency required to qualify and race well, given the sensitivity of the tyres to spikes in sirface temperatures caused by sliding, it has driven a wedge between the two drivers.

Piastri, as team principal Andrea Stella has repeatedly emphasised, is a driver who thrives on building through a weekend. This requires a consistency the car cannot deliver. Norris is more adaptable but even he has laboured to put a complete weekend together; in Mexico, for instance, he said the car had the pace to win on Sunday. His problem was that it didn’t have the pace on Saturday for him to qualify higher than sixth.

McLaren has introduced a substantial update in phases through this triple-header, adding a new front-suspension geometry as well as revised diffuser furniture for the US GP in Austin. This has now been joined by further aerodynamic finessing, headlined by a new front wing in which all three planes have been reprofiled and the whole assembly mounts to the nose via the middle plane rather than the front. Elsewhere there have been revisions to the rear wing and the beam at its base, along with the floor.

All of these were signed off at the beginning of September before the design team pivoted fully towards the 2027 car project. The overall focus of the update has been to make the car slightly more predictable under braking, and to improve the driveability slightly while elevating the overall performance ceiling slightly.

Redesigned front wing is the most noticeable element of the new upgrades, seen here with flo-viz paint applied during practice

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Some of the car’s truculence is ‘baked in’ and cannot be smoothed off by aerodynamic revisions: to be more certain of hitting the somewhat ambitious reduced weight limit for this new generation of car, McLaren opted for a compact car with the shortest wheelbase possible. But this compromised stability as well as enforcing inherent aero limitations in terms of the floor area ahead of the rear wheels.

"You're always pushing things to the limit, so as soon as you feel something maybe a little bit more comfortable, you automatically push it until you find the limit again," said Norris.

"Ultimately the upgrades are there to bring laptime and performance. They're not set out just to improve handling. A perfect upgrade is one that brings lap time and at the same time brings a handling upgrade, especially with how tricky the car's been.

"I would say maybe there's a small change in the right direction in that it seems just a little bit more straightforward to drive, but I don't think we can ever judge things over just one track. But so far for today things have seemed a little bit more straightforward, which is a good thing."

Although Norris expects to run the complete package on Saturday, having evaluated a mix of components on Friday while Leonardo Fornaroli did the majority of the rake testing during his mandatory FP1 ‘rookie run’, this is not 100% certain, even though the team was optimistic.

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"I think the upgrades look like they're delivering as we expected, which is all you can ask for," said racing director Randy Singh.

"And Leo [Fornaroli] did a good job for us in FP1 of really running some rakes and helping us test them in detail.

"We'll make the final decision tonight, but all the data so far looks good. But we'll do our due diligence, check all the data from FP2 as well. But yeah, I think likely all the upgrades will stay on."

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