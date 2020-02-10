Mercedes unveils tweaked livery for its 2020 F1 car

As part of the launch event announcing its new principal partner on Monday, Mercedes took the covers off its revised livery on its 2019-spec car, incorporating INEOS’s burgundy colours into its existing silver, black and green design.

Burgundy streaks have been added to the front wing endplates and airbox along with INEOS’s branding, which also appears on the rear wing.

The team carried over a number of livery elements from its 2019 car, including the speckled star design on the engine cover from 2019 that features one red star in memory of its former chairman, Niki Lauda.

The unveiling comes four days before the new Mercedes W11 car will hit the track for the first time when it completes a shakedown at Silverstone with drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

It also makes Mercedes the second team to confirm its livery for the 2020 season, following Haas’s reveal last week.

Mercedes enters the 2020 season chasing a seventh straight set of championship wins after clinching both the drivers’ and constructors’ titles last year.