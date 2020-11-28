Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
FP3 in
00 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: New Pirelli tyres only way to avoid "frightening" failures

shares
comments
Wolff: New Pirelli tyres only way to avoid "frightening" failures
By:

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Pirelli’s stronger 2021 tyres are the right solution for improving safety in Formula 1, despite drivers not liking them.

Pirelli plans to introduce a more robust tyre construction for next year in a bid to minimise the risks of failures as car downforce ramps up.

And although drivers did not like the performance of the heavier tyres during running in Bahrain, Wolff says that the priority for the new rubber was never about making a faster tyre.

Instead, he says Pirelli has done the right thing in ramping up the strength of the tyre so F1 can avoid a repeat of the ‘frightening’ failures like we saw this season with Lance Stroll in Mugello and Max Verstappen at Imola.

“We need to avoid accidents like we've had this year,” Wolff told Motorsport.com. “And that's why we just need to support Pirelli.

“These cars have generated more downforce than ever expected and it has been increasing every single year. So Pirelli needed to react.

“Lance Stroll's accident in Mugello was certainly frightening, and there was Max's DNF in Imola. Then we were just on the edge finishing a race twice with Lewis.

“Therefore coming up with a product that is more robust, and that means more heavy, is the only solution to that. And I think that's why it's understandable that Pirelli just followed the process that was being asked for.”

Wolff says that there is no way F1 should consider sticking with the current tyres for another season, even though some drivers like Sebastian Vettel would like to see that happen.

“The current tyres will never provide the integrity and robustness to cope with the ever increasing aerodynamics,” he said. “Integrity and safety comes first.”

Read Also:

Wolff says he understands why drivers did not like the tyres during testing – because they are heavier and slower than the current rubber – but he thinks that their unease will go away once the cars are better adapted for them.

“It's understandable that from the perspective of the drivers, when they put on a tyre that provides less grip and that is heavier, and therefore creates more understeer and less grip, that if you do a back to back to the current tyre, obviously there's going to be a negative reaction,” he said.

"But the cars have not been properly set up for these tyres. They were just bolted on yesterday."

Wolff warns of “fuel and oil war” with new F1 engines

Previous article

Wolff warns of “fuel and oil war” with new F1 engines

Next article

Renault: Too late for F1 engine freeze ahead of 2022 season

Renault: Too late for F1 engine freeze ahead of 2022 season
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Triple Eight blocks van Gisbergen's speedway plans
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight blocks van Gisbergen's speedway plans

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

How much does it cost to race in F1? Entry costs revealed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

How much does it cost to race in F1? Entry costs revealed

Bahrain GP: Spotting the latest F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Bahrain GP: Spotting the latest F1 technical developments

The impossible challenge of the 2020 F1 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The impossible challenge of the 2020 F1 calendar

Latest news

Renault: Too late for F1 engine freeze ahead of 2022 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: Too late for F1 engine freeze ahead of 2022 season

Wolff: New Pirelli tyres only way to avoid "frightening" failures
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: New Pirelli tyres only way to avoid "frightening" failures

Wolff warns of “fuel and oil war” with new F1 engines
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff warns of “fuel and oil war” with new F1 engines

Ferrari wants "soft landing" for budget cap extended
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari wants "soft landing" for budget cap extended

Trending

1
Supercars

Triple Eight blocks van Gisbergen's speedway plans

2
Supercars

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

3
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

4
Formula 1

How much does it cost to race in F1? Entry costs revealed

5
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Spotting the latest F1 technical developments

15h

Latest news

Renault: Too late for F1 engine freeze ahead of 2022 season
Formula 1

Renault: Too late for F1 engine freeze ahead of 2022 season

Wolff: New Pirelli tyres only way to avoid "frightening" failures
Formula 1

Wolff: New Pirelli tyres only way to avoid "frightening" failures

Wolff warns of “fuel and oil war” with new F1 engines
Formula 1

Wolff warns of “fuel and oil war” with new F1 engines

Ferrari wants "soft landing" for budget cap extended
Formula 1

Ferrari wants "soft landing" for budget cap extended

Pirelli defends 2021 F1 tyres amid vocal driver criticism
Formula 1

Pirelli defends 2021 F1 tyres amid vocal driver criticism

Latest videos

Is Alonso Wasting His Time Testing A 2018 F1 Car? 04:18
Formula 1
Nov 26, 2020

Is Alonso Wasting His Time Testing A 2018 F1 Car?

My Job in 60 Seconds | Chief Mechanic 00:56
Formula 1
Nov 26, 2020

My Job in 60 Seconds | Chief Mechanic

Why Do Modern F1 Cars Have 07:23
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

Why Do Modern F1 Cars Have "Raised Noses"?

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success 04:50
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success

F1: Johnny Herbert Breaks lap record at Brands Hatch 02:11
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

F1: Johnny Herbert Breaks lap record at Brands Hatch

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.