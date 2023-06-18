Subscribe
Previous / F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole Next / Albon: Topping Canadian GP Q2 shows Williams F1 progress genuine
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Mercedes a potential Canadian GP strategy outlier as F1 tyre sets returned

Mercedes has been left a tyre outlier at the front of the Formula 1 grid, with it locked into a potentially different strategy approach at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

The disrupted weekend at Montreal, with FP1 effectively wiped out by CCTV problems and rain impacting Saturday’s running, has left teams facing more uncertainties on strategy.

It has, however, triggered greater freedom on tyre choice management throughout the event as teams have not needed to preserve race sets as much as they would at a more normal event.

But as the tyre choices of the top teams emerged on Sunday morning, it has been interesting to note that Mercedes has joined Ferrari as the only squad to leave both its drivers with just one set of hards for the race.

Among the top six runners, Max VerstappenNico Hulkenberg, and Esteban Ocon all have two sets of new hards and two sets of new mediums available. Meanwhile Fernando Alonso has two sets of hards and only one set of mediums.   

Starting on the second row, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have only one set of new hards available alongside their two sets of mediums.

It is understood that Mercedes opted for its tyre allocation, which is made after FP3, just in case the track dried out enough in qualifying for it to require slicks throughout. Having extra softs for those conditions could have been a big advantage.

 

This option is especially intriguing because Pirelli’s head of F1, Mario Isola, says his company’s prediction remains that the best approach to the race is a two-stop race, starting on mediums and then going for two stints on the hard.

Isola said: “Looking at the simulation and the data collected on Friday, we believe that the strategies as predicted before coming here are still valid.

“That is a start on the medium compound and a move then to the hard compound. Then finally a second set on the hard compound.”

That two-stop approach is something that Mercedes will not have the option of going for, as it will be locked in to only one stint on the hard.

It effectively means that it will either have to go for a one-stop, potentially medium to hard, or trying a two-stop that involves going back to the medium for the final stint.

Isola added: “An alternative strategy, maybe for people starting from the back of the grid, is beginning on the hard, and moving to the medium. So after around 45 laps, they move on the medium.

“That would obviously be with a lighter car because in practice, don't forget, with the medium we had some graining.

“That is still possible [to happen], especially after Saturday, with a completely green track and no rubber down. It is possible that we have dry conditions but still graining from the medium, while the hard is a lot more consistent.

“The other way is a two-stop. If they don't have a second set of hards, they could be starting on the medium, moving to the hard for the second stint and back to the medium for the last stint.

“The soft is not really a compound for the race. We know that too from last year.”

Mechanics in the garage with George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Mechanics in the garage with George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

While Mercedes is locked in to only one stint on the hard, the tyre choice of Verstappen ultimately give them more freedom to choose their approach – which could prove beneficial as it becomes clearer in the opening stages of the race just how the medium is holding up.

If the medium is badly graining and not proving to be an ideal race tyre, then they can go for a double hard stint.

Should the medium prove to be more durable and consistent, then they can opt to run that after the hard for the dash to the flag.

Alonso’s tyre choice means that if he goes for a two-stop then his final stint will have to be on the hard.

shares
comments

Related video

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole

Albon: Topping Canadian GP Q2 shows Williams F1 progress genuine
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Bird was entangled in Verstappen's F1 car for Canadian GP

Bird was entangled in Verstappen's F1 car for Canadian GP

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Bird was entangled in Verstappen's F1 car for Canadian GP Bird was entangled in Verstappen's F1 car for Canadian GP

Mercedes: Positivity ‘cascading’ into F1 team following W14 upgrades

Mercedes: Positivity ‘cascading’ into F1 team following W14 upgrades

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Mercedes: Positivity ‘cascading’ into F1 team following W14 upgrades Mercedes: Positivity ‘cascading’ into F1 team following W14 upgrades

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Latest news

10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix

10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix 10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix

Dixon not tempted by O’Ward revenge, but “that day will come!”

Dixon not tempted by O’Ward revenge, but “that day will come!”

Indy IndyCar
Road America

Dixon not tempted by O’Ward revenge, but “that day will come!” Dixon not tempted by O’Ward revenge, but “that day will come!”

Albon driving "in rear-view mirrors” on way to seventh in Canadian GP

Albon driving "in rear-view mirrors” on way to seventh in Canadian GP

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Albon driving "in rear-view mirrors” on way to seventh in Canadian GP Albon driving "in rear-view mirrors” on way to seventh in Canadian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP German GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP German GP

MGP MotoGP
German GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP German GP 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP German GP

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

The science behind battery development and use in F1

The science behind battery development and use in F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The science behind battery development and use in F1 The science behind battery development and use in F1

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe