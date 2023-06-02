Subscribe
Previous / Perez: Monaco GP 'hurt' exposed wrong approach to F1 weekends Next / Alonso: Aston Martin has to "speed up" flow of F1 updates
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Mercedes adds to upgrade package as top F1 teams reveal changes

Mercedes has brought further improvements to the major upgrade package of its W14 Formula 1 car for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Detail of the car of George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

The German manufacturer hopes that this weekend's event at Barcelona will deliver a better opportunity to understand the true potential of its car overhaul than it was able to gauge at Monaco.

With the tight and twisty Monte Carlo layout making it almost impossible to get clear data on the progress made, the high-speed aero demands of Barcelona should better allow a clear picture to emerge.

And rather than stick with the same package it used in Monaco, Mercedes has made two refinements to its car ahead of free practice.

An upper mirror vane has been removed as it is no longer required with the new sidepod solution introduced in Monaco. This should help improve airflow to the rear of the car.

Mercedes W14 rear

Mercedes W14 rear

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes has also tweaked the side-view profile of its diffuser to increase flow into the area, which should help deliver more downforce.

Ferrari new package

Ferrari SF-23 floor

Ferrari SF-23 floor

Photo by: Jon Noble

The biggest tech talking point of the Spanish GP so far has been Ferrari's change of sidepod philosophy, as it moves away from its in-wash solution and more towards a Red Bull style of downwash.

Explaining the thinking behind this specific change, Ferrari said: "This development focuses on flow conditioning towards the rear wing assembly and rear corner, combined with a different cooling flow management, for overall car efficiency improvements."

As well as the sidepod changes, Ferrari is introducing a revised top rear wing profile and changes to its flaps to better suit the aerodynamic requirements of the Barcelona track.

Ferrari has also introduced a new floor edge to capitalise on the sidepod changes and help better manage airflow for increased car performance.

Red Bull floor and diffuser

Red Bull Racing RB19 diffuser

Red Bull Racing RB19 diffuser

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

While Red Bull is dominant in F1 right now, that has not stopped it from bringing further improvements to its RB19 for the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Milton Keynes-based squad has revised the edge profile of its floor to better suit local pressures for increased downforce.

Red Bull Racing RB19 side pods

Red Bull Racing RB19 side pods

Photo by: Jon Noble

Furthermore, the top corners of the diffuser have been reprofiled with greater curvature.

A small increase in local load towards the trailing edge of the diffuser profile in the upper corners has been extracted with a more curved profile, which has taken inspiration from competitors' designs.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Perez: Monaco GP 'hurt' exposed wrong approach to F1 weekends

Alonso: Aston Martin has to "speed up" flow of F1 updates
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton fears he may not make F1 Spanish GP Q3

Hamilton fears he may not make F1 Spanish GP Q3

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Hamilton fears he may not make F1 Spanish GP Q3 Hamilton fears he may not make F1 Spanish GP Q3

Alonso would have led Monaco GP with inters switch, says Aston Martin

Alonso would have led Monaco GP with inters switch, says Aston Martin

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Alonso would have led Monaco GP with inters switch, says Aston Martin Alonso would have led Monaco GP with inters switch, says Aston Martin

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Albon: Losing chicane that "ruined" Barcelona F1 track will improve racing

Albon: Losing chicane that "ruined" Barcelona F1 track will improve racing

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Albon: Losing chicane that "ruined" Barcelona F1 track will improve racing Albon: Losing chicane that "ruined" Barcelona F1 track will improve racing

Mercedes F1 aerodynamicists analysing "nice clutch" of Red Bull floor images

Mercedes F1 aerodynamicists analysing "nice clutch" of Red Bull floor images

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Mercedes F1 aerodynamicists analysing "nice clutch" of Red Bull floor images Mercedes F1 aerodynamicists analysing "nice clutch" of Red Bull floor images

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Latest news

Jakarta E-Prix: Maserati's Gunther beats Dennis to maiden pole

Jakarta E-Prix: Maserati's Gunther beats Dennis to maiden pole

FE Formula E
Jakarta ePrix I

Jakarta E-Prix: Maserati's Gunther beats Dennis to maiden pole Jakarta E-Prix: Maserati's Gunther beats Dennis to maiden pole

F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Spanish GP practice

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Spanish GP practice

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Spanish GP practice F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Spanish GP practice

Wrong weather information cost Ogier WRC Sardinia advantage

Wrong weather information cost Ogier WRC Sardinia advantage

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

Wrong weather information cost Ogier WRC Sardinia advantage Wrong weather information cost Ogier WRC Sardinia advantage

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe