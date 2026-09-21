Mercedes and Aston Martin go head-to-head in charity football match: Here are the results

Staff from the Aston Martin and Mercedes Formula 1 teams have gone head-to-head in the annual charity football match to raise funds for two charities.

The match, which is hosted at Brackley Town Football Club's St James Park and has been held since 2022, pits the neighbouring Northamptonshire squads against one another to raise funds for local and mental health charities.

The Silverstone outfit shared updates from the event on social media, confirming that its chosen charity was Movember, which focuses on men's mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

Mercedes' portion of the proceeds went to children's hospice Helen & Douglas House, which "helps families cope with the challenges of looking after a terminally ill baby or child".

Mercedes won the men's match 3-1 and Aston Martin won the women's match 2-1.

"It's a fantastic way to bring both teams together off-track," Mercedes F1 charity and community outreach lead Imogen Tait told BBC Radio Northampton.

"Unsurprisingly, a lot of us are very, very competitive, so what better way than to bring our team members together?"

She added: "It is so important that we use our resources to give back and to do good. This is just one way that we can give back to this area."

The match followed the Spanish Grand Prix at the brand-new Madring circuit. While Mercedes claimed its 10th grand prix victory of the season with current championship leader Kimi Antonelli, Aston Martin continued to struggle. Fernando Alonso finished 17th and his team-mate Lance Stroll retired.

Mercedes leads the constructors' standings with 503 points, followed by Ferrari with 358 points and McLaren with 306 points. Aston Martin has struggled all season and while it introduced a B-spec car at the Hungarian Grand Prix and further power unit upgrades in the following races, it is yet to see a major boost in performance. It currently sits 10th in the standings with three points.