Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Mercedes and Aston Martin go head-to-head in charity football match: Here are the results

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Mercedes and Aston Martin go head-to-head in charity football match: Here are the results

What we learned from an emotional MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix

MotoGP
Austrian GP
What we learned from an emotional MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix

Luca Marini hit in chest by debris in Austrian GP: “It could have been much worse”

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Luca Marini hit in chest by debris in Austrian GP: “It could have been much worse”

Red Bull admits Max Verstappen's mysterious car issue cannot be fully fixed until 2027

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Red Bull admits Max Verstappen's mysterious car issue cannot be fully fixed until 2027

Winners and losers from MotoGP’s unusual Austrian Grand Prix

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Winners and losers from MotoGP’s unusual Austrian Grand Prix

Who is taking part in the final Pirelli MotoGP test in Austria

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Who is taking part in the final Pirelli MotoGP test in Austria

Ford beats Corvette in last-lap IMSA GTD Pro fight at Indianapolis

IMSA
IMSA
Indianapolis
Ford beats Corvette in last-lap IMSA GTD Pro fight at Indianapolis

Jack Aitken extends IMSA lead to 147 points after Indy runner-up

IMSA
IMSA
Indianapolis
Jack Aitken extends IMSA lead to 147 points after Indy runner-up
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Mercedes and Aston Martin go head-to-head in charity football match: Here are the results

Aston Martin and Mercedes staff went head-to-head in their annual charity football match

Lydia Mee
Published:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Pauline Ballet - Formula 1

Staff from the Aston Martin and Mercedes Formula 1 teams have gone head-to-head in the annual charity football match to raise funds for two charities.

The match, which is hosted at Brackley Town Football Club's St James Park and has been held since 2022, pits the neighbouring Northamptonshire squads against one another to raise funds for local and mental health charities.

The Silverstone outfit shared updates from the event on social media, confirming that its chosen charity was Movember, which focuses on men's mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

Mercedes' portion of the proceeds went to children's hospice Helen & Douglas House, which "helps families cope with the challenges of looking after a terminally ill baby or child".

Mercedes won the men's match 3-1 and Aston Martin won the women's match 2-1.

"It's a fantastic way to bring both teams together off-track," Mercedes F1 charity and community outreach lead Imogen Tait told BBC Radio Northampton.

"Unsurprisingly, a lot of us are very, very competitive, so what better way than to bring our team members together?"

 

She added: "It is so important that we use our resources to give back and to do good. This is just one way that we can give back to this area."

The match followed the Spanish Grand Prix at the brand-new Madring circuit. While Mercedes claimed its 10th grand prix victory of the season with current championship leader Kimi Antonelli, Aston Martin continued to struggle. Fernando Alonso finished 17th and his team-mate Lance Stroll retired.

Mercedes leads the constructors' standings with 503 points, followed by Ferrari with 358 points and McLaren with 306 points. Aston Martin has struggled all season and while it introduced a B-spec car at the Hungarian Grand Prix and further power unit upgrades in the following races, it is yet to see a major boost in performance. It currently sits 10th in the standings with three points.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Red Bull admits Max Verstappen's mysterious car issue cannot be fully fixed until 2027

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Lando Norris predicted to overtake George Russell in 2026 F1 standings

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Lando Norris predicted to overtake George Russell in 2026 F1 standings

David Coulthard warns unchanged Madring return in 2027 would be "stupidity"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
David Coulthard warns unchanged Madring return in 2027 would be "stupidity"

Guenther Steiner compares Madring backlash to Las Vegas debut with 2027 warning

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Guenther Steiner compares Madring backlash to Las Vegas debut with 2027 warning
More from
Mercedes

George Russell praised for honest admission about Kimi Antonelli's F1 form

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
George Russell praised for honest admission about Kimi Antonelli's F1 form

Otmar Szafnauer praises Toto Wolff after Kimi Antonelli gamble pays off

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Otmar Szafnauer praises Toto Wolff after Kimi Antonelli gamble pays off

Italy’s next F1 world champion?

Formula 1
Italy’s next F1 world champion?

Latest news

Mercedes and Aston Martin go head-to-head in charity football match: Here are the results

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Mercedes and Aston Martin go head-to-head in charity football match: Here are the results

What we learned from an emotional MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix

MotoGP
Austrian GP
What we learned from an emotional MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix

Luca Marini hit in chest by debris in Austrian GP: “It could have been much worse”

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP
Luca Marini hit in chest by debris in Austrian GP: “It could have been much worse”

Red Bull admits Max Verstappen's mysterious car issue cannot be fully fixed until 2027

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Red Bull admits Max Verstappen's mysterious car issue cannot be fully fixed until 2027

Feature

Discover prime content

Great debate: Which circuit should host the F1 2026 finale if the calendar has to change?

Formula 1
By Autosport staff
Great debate: Which circuit should host the F1 2026 finale if the calendar has to change?

Italy’s next F1 world champion?

Formula 1
By Stuart Codling
Italy’s next F1 world champion?

What's behind the talks between the FIA president and Fernando Alonso over ADUO?

Formula 1
By Filip Cleeren
What's behind the talks between the FIA president and Fernando Alonso over ADUO?

Fernando Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself

Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Ronald Vording
Fernando Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself
View more