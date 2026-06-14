Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Winners and losers from a cathartic Barcelona F1 Grand Prix

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Winners and losers from a cathartic Barcelona F1 Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton's Barcelona GP win a "middle finger" to doubters - Lando Norris

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Lewis Hamilton's Barcelona GP win a "middle finger" to doubters - Lando Norris

Kimi Antonelli receives post-race penalty despite retirement in Barcelona

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Kimi Antonelli receives post-race penalty despite retirement in Barcelona

Franco Colapinto demoted after 10-second penalty for yellow flag breach in F1 Barcelona GP

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Franco Colapinto demoted after 10-second penalty for yellow flag breach in F1 Barcelona GP

Toto Wolff slams Mercedes' "useless race" after losing out to Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Toto Wolff slams Mercedes' "useless race" after losing out to Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari chairman releases emotional Lewis Hamilton statement after first win with team

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Ferrari chairman releases emotional Lewis Hamilton statement after first win with team

Fred Vasseur: Lewis Hamilton would have won Barcelona GP without VSC help

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Fred Vasseur: Lewis Hamilton would have won Barcelona GP without VSC help

"Maybe the girlfriend helps" - Toto Wolff's take on Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari revival

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
"Maybe the girlfriend helps" - Toto Wolff's take on Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari revival
Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP

Toto Wolff slams Mercedes' "useless race" after losing out to Lewis Hamilton

While Wolff was happy for Hamilton and Ferrari, the Mercedes boss was bitter about how the Barcelona Grand Prix unfolded for his team

Fabien Gaillard
Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Novak Djokovic arrives in the paddock.

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team with Novak Djokovic

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team with Novak Djokovic

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team with Novak Djokovic

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Drivers' parade

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fans

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
The Ferrari team gathered at the podium ceremony

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
65

Lewis Hamilton's first Formula 1 victory for Ferrari, even before the Briton had crossed the finish line at the Barcelona Grand Prix, quickly captivated spectators and observers, temporarily pushing Mercedes' internal fight and Kimi Antonelli's retirement into the background.

But these two race incidents, important in the story of the 2026 season, were very much on the mind of Toto Wolff, the principal at the German team. The race saw Mercedes experience its first setback of the season on Sunday, along with its championship leader scoring no points for the first time his year.

Read Also:

Before analysing his own team, Wolff wanted to congratulate his rivals. Hamilton's success had been built, in part, on an aggressive three-stop strategy from Ferrari, before a well-timed virtual safety car further strengthened his advantage over Mercedes.

"First of all, I'm happy for Lewis," Wolff told Canal+ in French. "He's wanted to win in a Ferrari for a long time, he worked hard, and I'm very happy for Fred [Vasseur]. Fred is a friend; sometimes we get annoyed with each other, but today he deserves it.

"It was so difficult, with so much pressure in Italy at Ferrari, and for him to take the victory today, fair and square – Lewis had excellent pace, he deserves to win – and for that, we must first congratulate them."

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images

But then came the time to examine Mercedes' race. Before Antonelli's retirement, which came just after he had overtaken George Russell in the closing laps, the race had already been marked by further episodes of team-mate infighting. The accumulation of lost time and reliability issues, only weeks after Russell retired while leading in Canada, led Wolff to a harsh conclusion.

"It was a useless race for us,” he continued. “First of all, we can't keep having retirements all the time. You don't win championships if your cars keep stopping. And secondly, while we've always tried to be fair between the two drivers, now there's a third driver, with Lewis fighting for the world championship. We need to pay attention."

Hamilton's victory, after he had already inherited second place in Monaco following Russell's troubles, combined with Antonelli's failure to score, reduced the gap between them from 66 points to 41.

Team orders because of the Hamilton threat?

These strong comments from Wolff naturally raise the question of how the team will translate this into action on track. Is he considering imposing team orders?

"I'm not sure,” he told the French broadcaster. “We need to discuss it with the drivers, because if you give team orders, you can't keep changing them every race.

"But normally, if one driver has such a speed advantage – and there's a risk of losing a race – then maybe we need to think about it."

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Ferrari chairman releases emotional Lewis Hamilton statement after first win with team
Next article Franco Colapinto demoted after 10-second penalty for yellow flag breach in F1 Barcelona GP

Top Comments
More from
Fabien Gaillard

All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix

F1 championship: Lewis Hamilton takes 25 points out of Kimi Antonelli's lead

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
F1 championship: Lewis Hamilton takes 25 points out of Kimi Antonelli's lead

The starting grid for the 2026 F1 Barcelona GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
The starting grid for the 2026 F1 Barcelona GP
More from
George Russell

How “reset” Russell fended off “recalibrated” Hamilton for Barcelona GP pole

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
How “reset” Russell fended off “recalibrated” Hamilton for Barcelona GP pole

The "big reset" that led to George Russell's Barcelona GP pole

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
The "big reset" that led to George Russell's Barcelona GP pole

Jacques Villeneuve explains why George Russell has Mercedes edge over Kimi Antonelli in Barcelona

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Jacques Villeneuve explains why George Russell has Mercedes edge over Kimi Antonelli in Barcelona
More from
Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton's Barcelona GP win a "middle finger" to doubters - Lando Norris

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Lewis Hamilton's Barcelona GP win a "middle finger" to doubters - Lando Norris

Ferrari chairman releases emotional Lewis Hamilton statement after first win with team

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Ferrari chairman releases emotional Lewis Hamilton statement after first win with team

Can Lewis Hamilton now fight for the F1 world title with Ferrari? Our writers have their say

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Can Lewis Hamilton now fight for the F1 world title with Ferrari? Our writers have their say

Latest news

Winners and losers from a cathartic Barcelona F1 Grand Prix

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Winners and losers from a cathartic Barcelona F1 Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton's Barcelona GP win a "middle finger" to doubters - Lando Norris

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Lewis Hamilton's Barcelona GP win a "middle finger" to doubters - Lando Norris

Kimi Antonelli receives post-race penalty despite retirement in Barcelona

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Kimi Antonelli receives post-race penalty despite retirement in Barcelona

Franco Colapinto demoted after 10-second penalty for yellow flag breach in F1 Barcelona GP

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Franco Colapinto demoted after 10-second penalty for yellow flag breach in F1 Barcelona GP

Feature

Discover prime content

Can Lewis Hamilton now fight for the F1 world title with Ferrari? Our writers have their say

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
By Autosport staff
Can Lewis Hamilton now fight for the F1 world title with Ferrari? Our writers have their say

What does Kimi Antonelli still need to improve to become F1 world champion?

Formula 1
By Autosport staff
What does Kimi Antonelli still need to improve to become F1 world champion?

How “reset” Russell fended off “recalibrated” Hamilton for Barcelona GP pole

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
By Stuart Codling
How “reset” Russell fended off “recalibrated” Hamilton for Barcelona GP pole

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix
View more