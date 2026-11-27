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Mercedes boss Toto Wolff reveals why rival F1 teams never try to hire him

Toto Wolff reveals he receives zero external job offers and outlines his plan to continue running Mercedes into 2036

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 27, 2026, 12:30 AM

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Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images





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Toto Wolff has just added to his legendary resume by securing Mercedes' return to the top of Formula 1 in 2026, officially tying former McLaren boss Ron Dennis with a record 17 world championship titles across drivers' and constructors' campaigns.

With that level of historical dominance, logic dictates that rival constructors and corporate conglomerates would be throwing blank cheques at the 54-year-old Austrian to rebuild their own struggling operations. But the reality of the paddock is surprisingly quiet.

In an exclusive interview with the German publication BILD, Wolff was asked exactly how many external job offers cross his desk.

"None at all! Incredible, isn't it?" Wolff responded. "But people probably think by now that they can't get rid of me from Mercedes anyway."

Wolff's permanence at the Brackley-based squad is not just a perception; it is a structural reality. As a one-third equal shareholder in the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team alongside INEOS and Mercedes-Benz, his commitment extends far beyond a standard employment contract.

When pressed by BILD on what his five-year plan looks like, Wolff explained that he is operating on a much longer timeline than most traditional team principals.

"I'm planning for the very long term. For me, it's 'soon' in 10 years," Wolff stated. "I need to think about decisions now, or make them already, so that the team can continue to be successful in 10 years."

Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Asked directly if that timeline means he will still be the Mercedes team principal in 2036, Wolff did not rule it out, placing the ultimate condition solely on his own well-being.

"If I stay healthy and it still doesn't feel like a job, then I'll stay for many years to come," Wolff said.

But he did acknowledge that the gruelling reality of a 24-race calendar might eventually force a structural shift in how he leads the organisation.

"Maybe then I'll only do 18 races instead of 24 and fewer media appearances," Wolff explained. "I would like to split my role, to act more as chairman. But as I said: For that to happen, I have to stay healthy."

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