Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

By:

Mercedes is braced for Formula 1 title rival Red Bull to fight back at this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix after being “bruised” by its defeat at Silverstone.

Mercedes braced for 'bruised' Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

Mercedes ended Red Bull’s five-race win streak at the British Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton fought back from a 10-second time penalty to score his eighth home victory.

Hamilton was penalised after clashing with Red Bull driver Verstappen on the opening lap at Copse, resulting in a 51G crash for the Dutchman.

The weekend saw Mercedes enjoy an upswing in form after being comprehensively beaten by Red Bull in both Austria races, with Hamilton topping qualifying on Friday and finishing second in the sprint race.

But Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin felt it would be “naive” for the team to go to Hungary expecting to repeat its Silverstone performance, tipping Red Bull to respond.

“This is one of our best tracks so it would be naive for us to think we can go there and expect to carry this performance in,” Shovlin said following the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

“Red Bull are going to be good at a high-downforce circuit - frankly they're going to be good at every circuit at the moment - and they're going to be a bit bruised after the experience here.

“So I'm sure they're going to come back really strong.”

The Silverstone weekend saw Mercedes make decent inroads at the top of both championships as Red Bull left with just three points scored through Verstappen’s sprint race win.

Hamilton lies just eight points behind Verstappen in the drivers’ standings, while Mercedes sits just four points off Red Bull at the top of the constructors’ table.

Shovlin felt it would be a huge boost for Mercedes if it could reclaim the lead of both championships heading into the summer break, having trailed Red Bull since Monaco.

"We're about halfway through the championship, there's very fine margins in terms of the points and, for us, we're just going to throw everything at it now to try and get through,” Shovlin said.

“If we can get ourselves ahead going into the summer break, that would be fantastic. That's probably the target we'll set ourselves, but it's a stretch target.

“But we've shown [at Silverstone] that anything's possible. You’ve just got to keep going, trying to get better and trying to improve.

“They are a difficult team to beat, but I think we're a strong team and we'll be putting everything into it to try and win.”

Luke Smith
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says Oleg Karpov, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
23 h
The signs that point to F1's rude health Prime

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says Mark Gallagher, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors.

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat Prime

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap-one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming.

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash Prime

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone Prime

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021

