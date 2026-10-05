Mercedes calls for F1 simplification after "fiendishly complex" cars cause Malaysia chaos
Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord says the software problems proved why Formula 1 should pursue greater simplicity in future regulations
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan
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Already running late because of the rain, the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia was pushed back further due to several cars crawling and stalling their way through the formation lap before the race had even started. The Sepang race was delayed by more than 90 minutes, leaving Formula fans watching an empty circuit as the FIA scrambled to send a software fix. Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord believes this is an example of why F1 should seek simplification, calling the cars "fiendishly complex".
The power units introduced under the 2026 regulations have come under much fire from fans and drivers who quickly took a dislike to how power is managed between the internal combustion engine and the MGU-K. But the Malaysian race weekend tipped fans over the edge as some of their favourite drivers limped around the circuit before the race had even begun.
Lord, whose team is leading the constructors' standings with a strong power unit, warns that the championship should move away from such complex systems.
"It shows that Formula 1's really difficult," he said on the chaotic opening lap. "And that when we encounter situations we haven't encountered before... I guess there's a reason why we go testing before we go racing and that was an untested situation, an untried situation.
"So we know that these cars are fiendishly complex, that the regulations that govern the cars are fiendishly complex and that we can, you know, even now at race 15, 16 can still be caught out by certain elements of them. So I think the broad direction for the future is one of greater simplification rather than greater complexity.
"What happened today I think was a footnote in what was otherwise a really exciting afternoon of racing. So probably won't take up too many column inches or broadcast minutes. But I think it underscores the idea that simplicity versus complexity is a valid direction for the sport to be heading in."
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes, race start
Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan
The Brackley outfit has been very strong since the regulation changes at the beginning of 2026 after what was a difficult three years of ground effect cars. While the upgrade package it brought to Sepang didn't yield the gains its drivers were hoping for, the W17 has generally been the dominant machine in 2026.
2030 will indeed bring a different powertrain to the F1 championship - one that uses a V8 engine layout and a smaller amount of electrification. Right now, it's sounding as if fans (and Lord) will eventually get their wish.
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